2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Ravi Bishnoi Appointed as Election Brand Ambassador of Jodhpur District

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): India's leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been appointed the election brand ambassador of Jodhpur district after the cricketer and the District Collector Gaurav Agrawal signed an agreement here on Monday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bishnoi and the district administration to create awareness to increase voting during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishnoi urged voters to vote in large numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, understanding the importance of their vote and using their right to vote for the betterment of society.

The 23-year-old bowler said he could not vote last time as he was on national duty. He mentioned that this would be his first occasion to vote.

District Collector Gaurav Agrawal and the cricketer distributed voter cards to some first-time voters. The youth will also get a cap with Bishnoi's signature. The district administration also presented him with a ball memento.

In the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, the percentage of voting in general elections till 2014 was under 50 per cent. But in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentage increased by 18 per cent to 62.43 per cent. Further, it increased to 68.81 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Now the district administration is trying to ensure over 70 per cent voting like the recent Rajasthan Assembly elections. Bishnoi also clicked some selfies with the crowd present at the venue before leaving the auditorium.

Ravi Bishnoi has represented in India in 1 ODI and 24 T20Is, and is one of the strong contender to feature in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in USA and West Indies, commencing from June 2. He last played for India in the three match T20I series against Afghanistan, the first-ever bilateral series between both countries. He will now join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise side ahead of the upcoming Indian premier League 2024 season, starting from March 22.