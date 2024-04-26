Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Madan Lal and Mohammed Shami Cast Vote

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble And Madan Lal Cast Vote

Bengaluru/Noida/Amroha: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid on Friday cast his vote at a polling booth at the Dollars Colony here during the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Dravid, himself a former India batter, also urged people to come out and make the most out of the opportunity that democracy gives to voters.

After casting his vote at the Malleswaram Shiksha School, Dravid told reporters, "Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy."

"I am expecting a larger voter turnout this time in Bengaluru. There are so many first-time voters as well, and everyone must use their franchise. If young boys and girls show up and cast their vote, it would be great," added Dravid, who has also captained India.

Former India skipper Anil Kumble, who holds the record for claiming the most wickets in Test cricket for the country, also exercised his franchise here.

Kumble took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a picture with his wife. He captioned the post, "#Vote #Indiaelections2024 #Karnataka #Bengaluru."

Meanwhile, former India pacer Madan Lal cast his vote at a polling booth in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He also urged voters to exercise their franchise.

"This is a big day for the democracy. People must go out and vote because if you don't, you have no right to criticise any party. The scope of sports in the country is growing, and not just cricket, the government must focus on all sports to encourage young talent," said Madan Lal, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team.

Another Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami also cast his vote in the Amroha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

”Vote for the candidate of your choice and voting is everyone’s right," he said to reporters.

In the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka is voting on 14 out of 28 seats in the 543-member Parliament on Friday. Voting began at 7 AM at Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.

Karnataka, saw the BJP securing 25 seats out of 28 seats in the 2019 elections. This time, the BJP is contesting in 25 seats, with its state ally JDS vying for the remaining 3 seats. The three constituencies contested by JDS are part of the second phase - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase of the election will be held on May 7.