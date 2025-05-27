ETV Bharat / sports

Liverpool Victory Parade Accident: Car Rams Into Crowd; Driver Arrested By Police

A speeding car drove into the crowd gathered in Liverpool for their victory parade held after winning the English Premier League’s ongoing season.

Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 27, 2025

Updated : May 27, 2025 at 9:51 AM IST

Liverpool: A British man was arrested on Monday after a car drove into a crowd of Liverpool fans during the club’s victory parade as they won the English Premier League (EPL) 2024/25 recently. The accident has left 50 people injured and 27 of them are hospitalized. The incident took place after the team’s open-top bus passed through and thousands of supporters had lined up in the streets to celebrate.

The terrifying video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows a car speeding down a crowded street and ploughing into fans. Several people in the crowd were hit by the speeding car. In the viral video, fans are seen screaming and attempting to escape as chaotic scenes broke out in Liverpool. A few were thrown into the air while a few other were dragged by the vehicle.

The police arrived at the scene and the car was surrounded by them. Before the police intervened, some fans tried to approach the driver who had caused the accident. According to the reports in the British media, ‘a 53-year-old white British man’ was detained.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reacted after the incident and thanks the emergency services for their swift responses.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident," Starmer wrote on social media.

Photos of the scene which have emerged on the social media shows one fan being taken away on the stretcher A tent was set up close to the fire engines and a number of ambulances were also there at the scene.

