1551 Crore Rs! Liverpool Breaks Chelsea’s Transfer Record To Sign Alexander Isak

Hyderabad: Every season, the football transfer market witnesses some huge amounts being splashed by the clubs to acquire the services of players. Liverpool have set a new high by paying £130 million (Rs. 1551 crore approx) to secure the services of Alexander Isak and complete the British record transfer deal. According to a report by The Athletic, Liverpool signed the British transfer record deal ahead of the deadline day (1st September).

Isak had previously announced his intention to leave his current club, Newcastle United, via a public statement

The report further added that the deal between Liverpool and Newcastle for Isac is worth £130 million (Rs. 1551 crore approx). This has become the most expensive signing by a Premier League club ever, breaking Chelsea’s record. Chelsea had acquired the services of the Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernadez for £106.8m (Rs. 1271 crores approx).

This is the second time Liverpool has breached the £100 million mark (Rs. 1190 crore approx) as they signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an agreement worth £116m (Rs. 1381 crores).

Overall, it is the third-most expensive transfer in football history after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona paid an amount of £200m (Rs. 2380 crore approx) to Paris-Saint-Germain in 2017. Also, Mbappe was brought by PSG from Monaco for a value of £165.7 million (Rs. Rs. 1966 crore approx).

The 20-time English title winners are the first club in history to sign deals of more than £100 million twice in the same transfer window. According to the reports, the 25-year-old Swedish striker will travel to Liverpool for a medical assessment.

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 and has scored 62 goals across 109 matches over three seasons. Last season, Isak played a pivotal role in Newcastle’s victory over Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup. In the 2024-25 Premier League season, the 25-year-old plundered 23 goals.