Harshit Rana also bowled another good over but Mohammad Shami left the field after an issue with his right ankle. Hardik Pandya was introduced into the attack and delivered a breakthrough for India in the ninth over with the prized scalp of Babar Azam. Harshit Rana was stopped from his spell and Axar Patel also started his spell.
IND vs PAK Champions Trophy Live Updates: Pakistan Openers Depart Inside 10 Overs; Shami Leaves The Field With Ankle Issue
Published : Feb 23, 2025, 2:30 PM IST|
Updated : Feb 23, 2025, 2:59 PM IST
Dubai: India are up against Pakistan in the Group A fixture of the Champions Trophy on Sunday. India are coming on back of an impressive win against Bangladesh by six wickets while Pakistan suffered a defeat against New Zealand in their tournament opener.
India and Pakistan have played five matches against each other in the Champions Trophy, with the first coming in 2004 where the latter won by three wickets. Pakistan won three fixtures while India won on a couple of occasions.
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Hardik Pandya Strikes; Pakistan 41/1 As Babar Departs For 23
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Pakistan on 25/0 after five overs; Shami Leaves The Field
Mohammad Shami started the innings with five wides in the first over. Babar Azam produced two classic strokes in the fourth over against Harshit Rana. Playing a classic flick of the wrists and a brilliant cover drive. After struggling to find his rhythm in his first two overs, Shami troubled the batters with a slight seam movement in his third over.
However, Shami leaves the field after pain in his right ankle and so Hardik Pandya will be introduced in the bowling attack now.
Notably, Five wides by Mohd Shami in the first over is the most in the first over of an innings in the Champions Trophy behind seven by Tinashe Panyangara against England in Birmingham in 2004.
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Pakistan win toss and elect to bat first
Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat. The team brought in Imam-ul-Haq in place of Fakhar Zaman who is ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. India is playing with an unchanged XI from their previous match against Bangladesh.
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Hardik Pandya Strikes; Pakistan 41/1 As Babar Departs For 23
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Pakistan win toss and elect to bat first
Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat. The team brought in Imam-ul-Haq in place of Fakhar Zaman who is ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. India is playing with an unchanged XI from their previous match against Bangladesh.