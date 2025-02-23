IND vs PAK Champions Trophy Live Updates: Pakistan Openers Depart Inside 10 Overs; Shami Leaves The Field With Ankle Issue

IND vs PAK Live Updates: Pakistan on 25/0 after five overs; Shami Leaves The Field

Mohammad Shami started the innings with five wides in the first over. Babar Azam produced two classic strokes in the fourth over against Harshit Rana. Playing a classic flick of the wrists and a brilliant cover drive. After struggling to find his rhythm in his first two overs, Shami troubled the batters with a slight seam movement in his third over.

However, Shami leaves the field after pain in his right ankle and so Hardik Pandya will be introduced in the bowling attack now.

Notably, Five wides by Mohd Shami in the first over is the most in the first over of an innings in the Champions Trophy behind seven by Tinashe Panyangara against England in Birmingham in 2004.