ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Live Scorecard Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 7

Live cricket scorecard of IPL 2025 Match 7 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Get real-time updates.

IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG
File Photo: SRH vs LSG (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, and cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the fifth match of the season. On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The highly anticipated encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM, with Vinod Seshan and Abhijit Bengeri officiating as on-field umpires, while Jayaraman Madanagopal will oversee proceedings as the third umpire. With both teams eager to gain early momentum in the tournament, fans can expect an exciting contest under the lights.

Live Scorecard starts from 7:30 PM IST.

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, and cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the fifth match of the season. On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The highly anticipated encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM, with Vinod Seshan and Abhijit Bengeri officiating as on-field umpires, while Jayaraman Madanagopal will oversee proceedings as the third umpire. With both teams eager to gain early momentum in the tournament, fans can expect an exciting contest under the lights.

Live Scorecard starts from 7:30 PM IST.

Loading match data...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SRH VS LSGSUNRISERS HYDERABADLUCKNOW SUPER GIANTSIPL 2025 MATCH 7IPL 2025IPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.