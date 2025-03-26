ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Live Scorecard Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 6

Live cricket scorecard of IPL 2025 Match 6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Get real-time updates and highlights.

IPL 2025 RR vs KKR Live Score
File Photo: RR vs KKR (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, and cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the sixth match of the season. On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The highly anticipated encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM, with Vinod Seshan and Abhijit Bengeri officiating as on-field umpires, while Jayaraman Madanagopal will oversee proceedings as the third umpire. With both teams eager to gain early momentum in the tournament, fans can expect an exciting contest under the lights.

Live Scorecard starts from 7:30 PM IST.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, and cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the sixth match of the season. On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The highly anticipated encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM, with Vinod Seshan and Abhijit Bengeri officiating as on-field umpires, while Jayaraman Madanagopal will oversee proceedings as the third umpire. With both teams eager to gain early momentum in the tournament, fans can expect an exciting contest under the lights.

Live Scorecard starts from 7:30 PM IST.

Loading match data...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RR VS KKRRAJASTHAN ROYALSKOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERSIPL 2025IPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.