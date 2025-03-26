ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: Live Scorecard Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 6

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, and cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the sixth match of the season. On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The highly anticipated encounter is set to begin at 7:30 PM, with Vinod Seshan and Abhijit Bengeri officiating as on-field umpires, while Jayaraman Madanagopal will oversee proceedings as the third umpire. With both teams eager to gain early momentum in the tournament, fans can expect an exciting contest under the lights.