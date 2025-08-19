Womens World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Team India Set To Announce Squad For Womens ODI WC 2025

ETV Bharat / sports

File Photo: Harmanpreet Kaur (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

Updated : August 19, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: After India's squad announcement for the men's Asia Cup 2025, chief selector of the Indian women's team, Nitu David and captain Harmanpreet Kaur are all set to announce the Indian women's team for the World Cup 2025. The duo will address a press conference from the Mumbai headquarters to unveil the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup and a three-match series against Australia.

LIVE FEED

4:06 PM, 19 Aug 2025 (IST)

Womens World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Harmanpreet Kaur to continue as captain, Smriti Mandhan named as deputy

Harmanpreet will continue leading the Indian women's team for both assignments. Kranti Goud has earned the maiden call-up.

3:51 PM, 19 Aug 2025 (IST)

Womens World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Selection meeting underway

The women's selection committee has arrived at the BCCI headquarters, and the meeting for the selection of the Indian women's team is underway at the Mumbai headquarters. The presser for the announcement of the Indian team will start soon.

Last Updated : August 19, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST

