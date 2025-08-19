Womens World Cup Squad Announcement Live: Team India Set To Announce Squad For Womens ODI WC 2025

Harmanpreet will continue leading the Indian women's team for both assignments. Kranti Goud has earned the maiden call-up.
August 19, 2025
Updated : August 19, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: After India's squad announcement for the men's Asia Cup 2025, chief selector of the Indian women's team, Nitu David and captain Harmanpreet Kaur are all set to announce the Indian women's team for the World Cup 2025. The duo will address a press conference from the Mumbai headquarters to unveil the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup and a three-match series against Australia.
The women's selection committee has arrived at the BCCI headquarters, and the meeting for the selection of the Indian women's team is underway at the Mumbai headquarters. The presser for the announcement of the Indian team will start soon.
