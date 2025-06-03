For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, openers Virat Kohli and Philip Salt started the proceedings. For Punjab Kings, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled the first over. Salt hammered him for a six, over fine leg, on the third ball, as RCB made an aggressive start. There was no stopping Salt, who then added two runs and then hammered Arshdeep for a boundary, courtesy of a top-edge shot.
IPL Final Live Score: Salt Perishes In Second Ove; RCB 18/1
Published : June 3, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, in the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, here in Ahmedabad. After an enduring season, just one win separates RCB and PBKS from their first IPL title.
Iyer is one step away from becoming the first captain to win two IPL titles with different franchises. On the other hand, after three failed attempts, Virat is one step away from getting his hands on his first title with RCB in 18 years. RCB, who finished second in the group stage, blazed its way into the final with an imposing eight-wicket triumph in a lopsided Qualifier 1 against the table-toppers PBKS. Punjab then trounced Mumbai Indians to enter just its second IPL final. Their last appearance dates back to 2015 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
IPL Final Live Score: RCB Off To An Aggressive Start; 13/0 After 1 Over
IPL Final Live Update: 'We Were Also Going To Bowl', Says Patidar After Losing Toss
After winning the toss, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is that the calmer you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team."
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar said during the time of the toss, "We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage, but as I said, it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil."
"Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani': National Fervour Runs High Before Summit Clash
"Sabse aage honge Hindustani" and “Dushman ke chhakke chhudaa de, hum India wale” were among the songs performed as national fervour was the central theme of the closing ceremony ahead of the Indian Premier League final between RCB and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.
“Honouring the Indian armed forces”, “Salute to the armed forces” and “Thank you armed forces" were the message displayed across the digital boards used for advertising and sharing match-related information near the boundary as well as on the first tier of the world’s largest stadium here.
Bollywood playback singer Shankar Mahadevan along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam enthralled the near capacity crowd. The songs from war-themed movie Lakshya titled “Kandhon se milte hai kandhe” and “Lakshya”, “Ae watan mere aabad rahe tu”, “Vande Mataram” (AR Rahman composed) were among the songs performed with "sabse aage honge Hindustani" being the final one.
The ceremony took place before the summit clash of the 18th edition of world’s biggest T20 tournament between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. The players trained in the background with RCB being the first team to take the field for their warm-ups followed by their rivals PBKS soon after.
The tournament was suspended for 10 days last month when the country’s armed forces were executing Operation Sindoor -- a military operation in response to Pakistan backed terrorists killing 26 Indian citizens in Kashmir' Pahalgam. (PTI)
IPL Final Live Score: RCB Off To An Aggressive Start; 13/0 After 1 Over
