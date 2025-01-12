Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Record Second Highest Partnership For Any Wicket In Men's T20 Cricket History

Sylhet: Dhaka Capitals openers Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan recorded the second-biggest partnership for any wicket in the history of men's T20 cricket. The duo of Das and Hasana achieved an incredible feat during the Bangladesh Premier League 2025 (BPL) clash between Durbar Rajshahi and Dhaka Capitals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan registered 241- a run partnership for the first wicket in 19.3 overs. Litton Das scored an unbeaten 125 runs off just 55 balls with the help of 10 fours and 9 sixes, striking at 227.27 while his fellow opening partner Tanzid Hasan amassed 108 runs off 64 balls, featuring 6 fours and 8 sixes. Tanzid accumulated runs at a strike rate of 168.75.

The duo now holds the record second-highest partnership for any wicket in T20 cricket. Japan's opening duo Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming currently have that record with an unbeaten 258-run partnership for the first wicket against China on February 15, 2024, played at Mong Kok. Notably, this is also the second-highest opening stand in the history of men's T20 cricket.

Overall, including men's and women's cricket, this partnership stands sixth in the list led by Argentina women's opener Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan's 350-run stand for the first wicket, recorded on October 13, 2023.

Dhaka Capitals' 254/1 score is the highest-ever score in BPL history. Dhaka’s total of 254/1 is the first-ever 250+ score in BPL history.

Litton got to his hundred off 44 balls, which makes it the second-fastest by a Bangladeshi player in men's T20s, behind Parvez Hossain's 42-ball hundred for Fortune Barishal in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in December 2020. He finished fourth on the list of highest scores at the BPL, behind two efforts from Chris Gayle and one from Tamim Iqbal.

Highest Partnerships For Any Wicket In Men's T20 Cricket Partners Runs Wicket Team Opposition Ground Match Date L Yamamoto-Lake, K Kadowaki-Fleming 258* 1st Japan v China Mong Kok 15 Feb 2024 Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan 241 1st Dhaka Capitals v Durbar Rajshahi Sylhet 12 Jan 2025 Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani 236 1st Afghanistan v Ireland Dehradun 23 Feb 2019 V Kohli, AB de Villiers 229 2nd RCB v Guj Lions Bengaluru 14 May 2016 AJ Finch, DJM Short 223 1st Australia v Zimbabwe Harare 3 Jul 2018