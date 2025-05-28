ETV Bharat / sports

List Of Unavailable Players In IPL 2025 Playoffs And Their Replacements

RCB, MI, PBKS and GT will have to rethink about their best playing XI combination after few players leave IPL 2025 due to national duties.

RCB, MI, PBKS and GT will have to rethink about their best playing XI combination after few players leave IPL 2025 due to national duties.
Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Josh Inglis (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was originally scheduled to be held till May 26, but due to escalated border tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was suspended for a brief period. IPL 2025 restarted on May 17 with the crucial final now slated on Tuesday, June 3.

However, the rearranged IPL dates are now clashing with some international series including white-ball series between England and West Indies and World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia is also around the corner. Amidst all this, teams that have qualified for the playoffs will miss the services of few players as they return to national duties.

Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Gujarat Titans (GT) are the four teams that have made their way to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. But, the teams have been somewhat affected by the absence of some key players. However, they have named few replacements for the same.

Mumbai Indians will be without three crucial players who have regularly featured in the playing XI - Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton. Jacks will be part of the limited-overs series against West Indies, while Rickelton and Bosch are included in South Africa’s squad for the WTC final at Lord’s Cricket Ground. To fill the gaps, MI brought in Charith Asalanka, Richard Gleeson, and Jonny Bairstow.

RCB will miss Lungi Ngidi and have signed Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani as his replacement. Tim Seifert has replaced England’s Jacob Bethell, who will play against the West Indies.

GT replaced Jos Buttler with Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. They did not name a replacement for Kagiso Rabada, as Gerald Coetzee and Arshad Khan are already part of the squad. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be without Marco Jansen, who is part of the WTC final against Australia. They have not named a replacement.

Here’s the list of players who won’t be available for the playoffs and their replacement

Mumbai Indians

  • Will Jacks (ENG) - Charith Asalanka
  • Corbin Bosch (SA) - Richard Gleeson
  • Ryan Rickelton (SA) - Jonny Bairstow

Punjab Kings

  • Marco Jansen (SA) - No replacement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Lungi Ngidi (SA) - Blessing Muzarabani
  • Jacob Bethell (ENG) - Tim Seifert

Gujarat Titans

  • Kagiso Rabada (SA) - No replacement
  • Jos Buttler (ENG) - Kusal Mendis

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was originally scheduled to be held till May 26, but due to escalated border tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was suspended for a brief period. IPL 2025 restarted on May 17 with the crucial final now slated on Tuesday, June 3.

However, the rearranged IPL dates are now clashing with some international series including white-ball series between England and West Indies and World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia is also around the corner. Amidst all this, teams that have qualified for the playoffs will miss the services of few players as they return to national duties.

Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Gujarat Titans (GT) are the four teams that have made their way to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. But, the teams have been somewhat affected by the absence of some key players. However, they have named few replacements for the same.

Mumbai Indians will be without three crucial players who have regularly featured in the playing XI - Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton. Jacks will be part of the limited-overs series against West Indies, while Rickelton and Bosch are included in South Africa’s squad for the WTC final at Lord’s Cricket Ground. To fill the gaps, MI brought in Charith Asalanka, Richard Gleeson, and Jonny Bairstow.

RCB will miss Lungi Ngidi and have signed Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani as his replacement. Tim Seifert has replaced England’s Jacob Bethell, who will play against the West Indies.

GT replaced Jos Buttler with Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. They did not name a replacement for Kagiso Rabada, as Gerald Coetzee and Arshad Khan are already part of the squad. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be without Marco Jansen, who is part of the WTC final against Australia. They have not named a replacement.

Here’s the list of players who won’t be available for the playoffs and their replacement

Mumbai Indians

  • Will Jacks (ENG) - Charith Asalanka
  • Corbin Bosch (SA) - Richard Gleeson
  • Ryan Rickelton (SA) - Jonny Bairstow

Punjab Kings

  • Marco Jansen (SA) - No replacement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • Lungi Ngidi (SA) - Blessing Muzarabani
  • Jacob Bethell (ENG) - Tim Seifert

Gujarat Titans

  • Kagiso Rabada (SA) - No replacement
  • Jos Buttler (ENG) - Kusal Mendis

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPL PLAYOFFS UNAVAILABLE PLAYERSUNAVAILABLE PLAYERS IN IPL PLAYOFFSPLAYOFFS IPL 2025IPL PLAYOFF SCHEDULEIPL 2025LIST OF UNAVAILABLE PLAYERS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.