List Of Unavailable Players In IPL 2025 Playoffs And Their Replacements

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was originally scheduled to be held till May 26, but due to escalated border tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was suspended for a brief period. IPL 2025 restarted on May 17 with the crucial final now slated on Tuesday, June 3.

However, the rearranged IPL dates are now clashing with some international series including white-ball series between England and West Indies and World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia is also around the corner. Amidst all this, teams that have qualified for the playoffs will miss the services of few players as they return to national duties.

Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Gujarat Titans (GT) are the four teams that have made their way to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025. But, the teams have been somewhat affected by the absence of some key players. However, they have named few replacements for the same.

Mumbai Indians will be without three crucial players who have regularly featured in the playing XI - Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton. Jacks will be part of the limited-overs series against West Indies, while Rickelton and Bosch are included in South Africa’s squad for the WTC final at Lord’s Cricket Ground. To fill the gaps, MI brought in Charith Asalanka, Richard Gleeson, and Jonny Bairstow.