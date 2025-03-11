Teams With Triumphs In Most ICC Trophies; Know India’s Position In The List

Cricket is one of the most popular sports across the world, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) events are the most significant tournaments for the cricketers. The players strive hard to make their team lift the title. India won the recently concluded edition of the Champions Trophy, beating New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium by four wickets. Men in Blue lifted their third Champions Trophy title, becoming the first team to do so.

Winning an ICC tournament is a prestigious thing for any team. Thus, the team have a special status in world cricket when they have multiple ICC trophies for any cabinet. The article lists out the list of the team with most ICC trophies in their kitty while there are four Test-playing nations who are yet to win any ICC event.

Australia

Australia is the most successful nation with 10 ICC trophies in their cabinet. The team is always known for the tough spirit they display on the cricket field. In the recently concluded Champions Trophy, they also entered the semifinal. The team dominated the cricket world for a significant period of time and was one of the invincible forces in the modern era.

ODI World Cup: 6 titles (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2023)

T20 World Cup: 1 title (2021)

Champions Trophy: 2 titles (2006, 2009)

World Test Championship: 1 title (2021-2023)

India

Men in Blue are in second place with seven trophies in their cabinet. The Indian team led the team to the title under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, and the Indian team replicated the same success in the 2011 World Cup. The team also have two T20 World Cups and three Champions Trophy wins in their record.

File Photo: India Cricket Team (Getty Images)

ODI World Cup: 2 titles (1983, 2011)

T20 World Cup: 2 titles (2007, 2024)

Champions Trophy: 3 titles (shared 2002, 2013, 2025)

West Indies

West Indies’ performance after winning the first two editions of the ODI World Cups haven’t been up to the mark. The team won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979 but managed to win only three trophies in the next 46 years. Although the team has lost its old charm and is still in a transition phase, they have managed to win five titles.

File Photo: West Indies Cricket Team (Getty Images)

ODI World Cup: 2 titles (1975, 1979)

T20 World Cup: 2 titles (2012, 2016)

Champions Trophy: 1 title (2004)

Pakistan

Pakistan are at the fourth spot, winning three ICC titles. Men in Green won the ODI World Cup in 1992 the T20 World Cup in 2009 and were also winners of the Champions Trophy 2017.

ODI World Cup: 1 title (1992)

T20 World Cup: 1 title (2009)

Champions Trophy: 1 title (2017)

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s performances have been lacklustre in recent times. They even failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy. The team is going through a transition period, but they have won three ICC trophies so far.

ODI World Cup: 1 title (1996)

T20 World Cup: 1 title (2014)

Champions Trophy: 1 title (shared 2002)

England

England have switched to an aggressive batting style in the recent years, and their efforts are paying them dividends. The team has won three trophies and all of them have come after 2019.

ODI World Cup: 1 title (2019)

T20 World Cup: 2 titles (2010, 2022)

New Zealand and South Africa

New Zealand is often one of the underrated sides in an ICC event but they have two trophies in their tally.

Champions Trophy: 1 title (2000)

World Test Championship: 1 title (2019-2021)

Despite boasting one the strongest lineups in most of the ICC events South Africa have managed to clinch one ICC silverware.

Champions Trophy: 1 title (1998)