Records Galore At Wankhede: Abhishek Sharma And India Shatter Plethora Of Records In 5th T20I vs England

Mumbai: Opener Abhishek Sharma delivered an explosive performance, notching up a brisk 135 off 54 balls, leading India to their second biggest win in T20I cricket history during the fifth and final T20I of the series against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 1.

Riding on to Abhishek Sharma's second T20I century, India finished with 247 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs, with Brydon Carse taking three wickets for England. India registered the highest-ever team total (247) in T20I vs England. Chasing 248, England were bowled out for just 97 runs, with Philip Salt as the top scorer with 55 runs. For India, Mohammed Shami took three wickets, while Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube each grabbed two.

During the match, a plethora of records were broken and created by India and rising star Abhishek Sharma. Here's the list of all records shattered:

List Of Records Broken By India

India has become the first Test-playing team in the world to register two victories by a margin of 150 runs or more in T20Is.

Biggest defeat by runs for a Full Member side in T20Is

168 Ind vs NZ Ahmedabad 2023

150 Ind vs Eng Wankhede 2025 *

143 Pak vs WI Karachi 2018

143 Ind vs Ire Dublin 2018

137 Eng vs WI Basseterre 2019

135 Ind vs SA Joburg 2024

168 Ind vs NZ Ahmedabad 2023 150 Ind vs Eng Wankhede 2025 * 143 Pak vs WI Karachi 2018 143 Ind vs Ire Dublin 2018 137 Eng vs WI Basseterre 2019 135 Ind vs SA Joburg 2024 Fastest Team Hundred for India

India reached 100 runs in just 6.3 overs, the quickest they have ever reached a team hundred in a T20I, surpassing their previous record of 7.1 overs against Bangladesh in 2024.

India reached 100 runs in just 6.3 overs, the quickest they have ever reached a team hundred in a T20I, surpassing their previous record of 7.1 overs against Bangladesh in 2024. Highest Powerplay totals for India in T20Is

95/1 vs ENG, Wankhede 2025

82/2 vs SCO, Dubai 2021

82/1 vs BAN, Hyderabad 2024

78/2 vs SA, Johannesburg 2018

List Of Records Abhishek Broke:

Fastest Fifties By Indians in T20Is

12 balls Yuvraj Singh vs ENG, Durban 2007

17 balls Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Mumbai 2025

18 balls KL Rahul vs SCO, Dubai 2021

18 balls Suryakumar Yadav vs SA, Guwahati 2022

19 balls Gautam Gambhir vs SL, Nagpur 2009

Second Fastest Century In T20Is (Among Test Playing Nations)