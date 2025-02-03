Records Galore At Wankhede: Abhishek Sharma And India Shatter Plethora Of Records In 5th T20I vs England

Mumbai: Opener Abhishek Sharma delivered an explosive performance, notching up a brisk 135 off 54 balls, leading India to their second biggest win in T20I cricket history during the fifth and final T20I of the series against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 1.
Riding on to Abhishek Sharma's second T20I century, India finished with 247 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs, with Brydon Carse taking three wickets for England. India registered the highest-ever team total (247) in T20I vs England. Chasing 248, England were bowled out for just 97 runs, with Philip Salt as the top scorer with 55 runs. For India, Mohammed Shami took three wickets, while Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube each grabbed two.
During the match, a plethora of records were broken and created by India and rising star Abhishek Sharma. Here's the list of all records shattered:
List Of Records Broken By India
- India has become the first Test-playing team in the world to register two victories by a margin of 150 runs or more in T20Is.
- Biggest defeat by runs for a Full Member side in T20Is
168 Ind vs NZ Ahmedabad 2023
150 Ind vs Eng Wankhede 2025 *
143 Pak vs WI Karachi 2018
143 Ind vs Ire Dublin 2018
137 Eng vs WI Basseterre 2019
135 Ind vs SA Joburg 2024
- Fastest Team Hundred for India
India reached 100 runs in just 6.3 overs, the quickest they have ever reached a team hundred in a T20I, surpassing their previous record of 7.1 overs against Bangladesh in 2024.
- Highest Powerplay totals for India in T20Is
95/1 vs ENG, Wankhede 2025
82/2 vs SCO, Dubai 2021
82/1 vs BAN, Hyderabad 2024
78/2 vs SA, Johannesburg 2018
List Of Records Abhishek Broke:
Fastest Fifties By Indians in T20Is
12 balls Yuvraj Singh vs ENG, Durban 2007
17 balls Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Mumbai 2025
18 balls KL Rahul vs SCO, Dubai 2021
18 balls Suryakumar Yadav vs SA, Guwahati 2022
19 balls Gautam Gambhir vs SL, Nagpur 2009
Second Fastest Century In T20Is (Among Test Playing Nations)
- Fastest century in T20I cricket
35 balls David Miller (South Africa) vs Bangladesh
35 balls Rohit Sharma (India) vs Sri Lanka
37 balls Abhishek Sharma (India) vs England
- Highest individual scores for India in T20Is
135 Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede 2025
126* Shubman Gill vs NZ, Ahmedabad 2023
123* Ruturaj Gaikwad vs AUS, Guwahati 2023
122* Virat Kohli vs AFG, Dubai 2022
121* Rohit Sharma vs AFG, Bengaluru 2024
- Most sixes for India in a T20I
13 Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede 2025
10 Rohit Sharma vs SL, Indore 2017
10 Sanju Samson vs SA, Durban 2024
10 Tilak Varma vs SA, Johannesburg 2024
- Fastest to Reach Hundred Runs in an Innings
Abhishek completed his century by the 10.1-over mark on Sunday, the earliest anyone has reached a century in a T20I innings. He broke Quinton de Kock's record against West Indies, where the South African batter reached his hundred in 10.2 overs in Centurion in 2023.
- Most Runs by Indian Batter in Powerplay
Abhishek Sharma hit 58 runs in the powerplay on Sunday, surpassing his fellow left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal's 53 against Australia in 2023.