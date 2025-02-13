List Of RCB Captains In IPL: From Rahul Dravid To Rajat Patidar

Bengaluru: IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday announced Rajat Patidar as their new captain for the upcoming season starting March 21. Patidar was among RCB's three retained players ahead of last year's mega auction in November. Rajat Patidar was given a blue blazer and red cap as an honour for becoming the new captain of the RCB.

The 31-year-old, who signed up with the franchise in 2022, has been exceptional with the bat for RCB. In the last three years, he established himself as the mainstay, having amassed 799 runs in 28 matches at a strike rate of 158.85.

Patidar has the experience of captaining Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI) in the 2024-25 season. He led Madhya Pradesh to the SMAT final where they lost against a formidable Mumbai side by five wickets. The right-hander was also the second-highest run-getter in the premier domestic T20 tournament, behind Ajinkya Rahane, scoring 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 186.08.

Patidar became the eighth captain of RCB. Before him, names like Rahul Dravid, Daniel Vettori, Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Anil Kumble have led the franchise in past years.

List Of Captains Who have led RCB in IPL History

Rahul Dravid (14 Matches)

Former India coach Rahul Dravid was the first captain of the franchise after the franchise picked him as a state representative draft like Sachin Tendulkar went to Mumbai Indians or Virender Sehwag joined Delhi Daredevils. He led the franchise in all 14 games in the inaugural season in 2008, but the team didn't do well as they finished second last in the points table, managing to win only 4 games out of 14.

Kevin Pietersen (6 Matches)

After RCB's disastrous performance in the inaugural season, Kevin Pietersen replaced Dravid at the helm to become the franchise's second skipper. However, his captaincy stint wasn't long enough. He led the side in only 6 matches and managed to help them win two games.

Anil Kumble (35 Matches)

Former India skipper Anil Kumble was appointed as the captain in 2009 mid-season, replacing Kevin Pietersen. After a dismal performance in the first half, RCB bounced back into the competition under Kumble who took the side in the final against Deccan Chargers but failed to clinch the title for the side which they are still searching for after 17 years. Kumble then guided the side to the playoffs in 2010 and announced his retirement from all forms of the game ahead of the 2011 IPL auctions and was immediately offered the mentorship role for the Bangalore franchise.

Daniel Vettori (28 Matches)

New Zealand great Daniel Vettori took over the captaincy from Kumble and led the side for the next two seasons. Under Vettori, RCB topped the points table in the 2011 IPL and stormed into the final where they were defeated by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the 2012 season, RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table with 8 wins. He finished his captaincy stint for RCB with 18 wins in 28 games.

Virat Kohli (143 Matches)

Virat Kohli was named as RCB's captain in 2013. He continued to lead the side till 2021 when he stepped down from both India's white-ball and RCB's captaincy. Kohli has a fine record as RCB captain, though he could not land them the title. The 36-year-old has led RCB in 143 matches, the second-longest stint as captain after the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings. He also took the side in the final in 2016 where they were beaten by David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had also stood in as captain for three matches in IPL 2023.

Shane Watson (3 Matches)

Shane Watson was named as the stand-in captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after regular skipper Virat Kohli missed three matches in the IPL 2017 due to injury.

Faf du Plessis (42 Matches)

After Kohli stepped down from the captaincy, RCB picked Faf du Plessis in the 2021 IPL mega auction and named him the skipper. He led the side in the next three seasons. RCB reached the playoffs twice under his leadership. However, with the age going against him, RCB released Du Plessis ahead of the mega auction held in November last year.