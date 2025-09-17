From ITC Limited to Apollo Tyres: List Of Jersey Sponsors Of The Indian Team
Apollo Tyres replaced Dream11 recently as the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team till 2028.
Hyderabad: Being a jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team is a significant thing for the companies, as their brand gets a boost when their names are displayed on the jerseys donned by the national players. Apollo Tyres became the seventh jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, replacing Dream11 on Tuesday. BCCI signed a deal for two and a half years with the company till 2028. According to the media reports, the deal covers 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC games.
As Apollo Tyres became the new jersey sponsor of the team, the article takes a look at the previous sponsors of the Indian cricket team.
ITC Limited (1993-2001): The first major sponsorship deal for the BCCI came in 1993 when ITC Limited, through its Wills and ITC Hotels divisions, became the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team. At the time, the deal ensured a payment of ₹35 lakh per Test and ₹32 lakh per ODI. ITC’s partnership with BCCI lasted till 2001, as new government regulations restricted cigarette companies from sports Sponsorships, resulting in ITC’s exit.
Sahara India (2001–2013): Sahara India took over the sponsorship deal in June 2001. By 2010, the deal included a payment of ₹3.34 crore per international match. Eventually, differences with the BCCI led to the conclusion of the relationship in 2013.
Star India (2014–2017): Star India stepped in next and secured the bid in 2014 by outbidding several other competitors. BCCI earned ₹1.92 crore per bilateral match and ₹61 lakh for ICC games through this deal. The deal came to an end in early 2017.
Oppo Mobiles (2017–2019): The Chinese smartphone giant signed a record-breaking ₹1,079 crore contract. BCCI received a sum of ₹4.61 crore for bilateral fixtures and ₹1.51 crore per ICC match. After just a span of two years, Oppo opted out of the agreement.
Byju (2019–2023): India’s ed-tech leader Byju’s became the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team in mid-2019. The deal lasted for three and a half years before coming to a conclusion in March 2023.
Dream11 (2023–2025): India’s leading fantasy sports platform signed a sponsorship deal with BCCI worth ₹358 crore for 158 matches. The new sponsors paid ₹4 crore per bilateral and ₹1 crore per ICC match to the BCCI. After a government ban on real-money gaming platforms was introduced, via an online gaming bill, BCCI terminated its contract with the company.