From ITC Limited to Apollo Tyres: List Of Jersey Sponsors Of The Indian Team

Hyderabad: Being a jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team is a significant thing for the companies, as their brand gets a boost when their names are displayed on the jerseys donned by the national players. Apollo Tyres became the seventh jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, replacing Dream11 on Tuesday. BCCI signed a deal for two and a half years with the company till 2028. According to the media reports, the deal covers 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC games.

As Apollo Tyres became the new jersey sponsor of the team, the article takes a look at the previous sponsors of the Indian cricket team.

ITC Limited (1993-2001): The first major sponsorship deal for the BCCI came in 1993 when ITC Limited, through its Wills and ITC Hotels divisions, became the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team. At the time, the deal ensured a payment of ₹35 lakh per Test and ₹32 lakh per ODI. ITC’s partnership with BCCI lasted till 2001, as new government regulations restricted cigarette companies from sports Sponsorships, resulting in ITC’s exit.