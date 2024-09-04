ETV Bharat / sports

List Of Indian Cricketers Who Own Private Jet

Hyderabad: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are the top three richest cricketers in the world currently. These cricketers earn a lot of money through league cricket, brand endorsements and advertisements. They own expensive bungalows, and cars and even own private jets.

With the money flowing into the sport, Indian cricketers have access to luxuries like private jets so we take a look at the following cricketers.

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of cricket and it was under his leadership that India won the World Cup for the first time in 1983. Kapil Dev became the first cricketer to buy a private jet after independence. Kapil Dev's private jet is worth Rs 110 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as the God of Cricket is one of the greatest cricketers. He is also one of the richest cricketers in the world and owns a private jet. The legendary cricketer owns Rs 250 crore worth of jet.