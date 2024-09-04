List Of Indian Cricketers Who Own Private Jet

Hyderabad: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are the top three richest cricketers in the world currently. These cricketers earn a lot of money through league cricket, brand endorsements and advertisements. They own expensive bungalows, and cars and even own private jets.
With the money flowing into the sport, Indian cricketers have access to luxuries like private jets so we take a look at the following cricketers.
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev is considered one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of cricket and it was under his leadership that India won the World Cup for the first time in 1983. Kapil Dev became the first cricketer to buy a private jet after independence. Kapil Dev's private jet is worth Rs 110 crore.
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as the God of Cricket is one of the greatest cricketers. He is also one of the richest cricketers in the world and owns a private jet. The legendary cricketer owns Rs 250 crore worth of jet.
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni is the only captain in the world to win all three ICC trophies. He is one of the richest athletes in the world along with his great captain. MS Dhoni is also a private jet owner. The cost of his jet is 110 crores.
Virat Kohli
Run machine Virat Kohli is always in the news with his luxurious life. He also has an expensive car and a private jet. Kohli's private jet is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and provides a comfortable travel experience. Its price is Rs 120 crore.
Hardik Pandya
Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a pivotal role in the country’s title triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik is one of the richest cricketers in India and also owns a private jet worth 40 crores.