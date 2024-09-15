ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Players Who Featured In Overseas T20 Leagues Before Retiring From International Cricket

Hyderabad: There has been a consistent demand from Indian cricket fans to allow Indian players to participate in the overseas T20 leagues. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn’t allow the players to take part in the various T20 competitions around the world. However, there have been instances before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the Indian players feature in England’s domestic T20 competitions.

Yuvraj Singh (Yorkshire - 2003) - India’s elegant left-handed batter featured for Yorkshire in the 2003 season of England’s domestic T20 competition. In the inaugural season of the competition, Yuvraj amassed 154 runs with an average of 30.80 and a strike rate of 143.92. He also picked five wickets in the season for the team.

Mohammad Kaif (Derbyshire 2003) - The former Indian batter notched up just 75 runs from five innings with an average of 18.75 and a poo strike rate of 105.63.

Virender Sehwag (Leicestershire 2003) - Sehwag played for Leicestershire and dished out a poor performance in the season. He scored only 86 runs from six matches with a dismal average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 136.50. With the ball, he took seven wickets from four innings and played a part in the team’s semi-final run.

Dinesh Mongia (Lancashire 2004, Leicestershire 2005): Mongia accrued 112 runs from three innings with a strike rate of 131.76 for semi-finalists Lancashire in 2004. Also, he managed to pick up eight wickets with a strike rate of 9.7.

The next season was not very good for Monia while playing for Leicestershire. He scored only 110 runs from eight matches with a strike rate of 110.37. Also, he scalped eight wickets with an economy of 6.78.