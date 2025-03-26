ETV Bharat / sports

List Of Cricketers Who Suffered A Tragedy On The Cricket Field;Ft. Tamim Iqbal

Hyderabad: Cricket is known to be a gentleman’s game. It is often known for players displaying sportsmanship during the fixtures. However, things can take an ugly turn when a cricketer gets hit by a cricket ball and suffers severe repercussions because of it. Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was the latest victim of such circumstances, as he suffered a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League match.

The article takes a look at the list of such instances where cricketers were struck by a tragedy in the middle of a cricket field.

Raman Lamba: The Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer played four Tests for the Indian national team and also featured in 32 ODIs for India. The former Indian batter passed away after getting hit on the head by a ball. He was fielding at silly mid-on during a Bangladesh cricket match in February 1998 when a ball hit him. He underwent surgery after that, and the blood clot was removed. But he succumbed to the injuries three days after he was hit.

Wasim Raja: A dynamic left-handed batter from Pakistan, and the brother of renowned cricketer Ramiz Raza, Wasim represented his country in 57 Tests and 54 ODIs for 12 years between 1973-85. The Pakistan cricketer tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field while playing for the English county team Surrey over-50s team.