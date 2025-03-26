ETV Bharat / sports

List Of Cricketers Who Suffered A Tragedy On The Cricket Field;Ft. Tamim Iqbal

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal suffered a heart attack recently, but he is not the only cricketer to suffer a tragic fate.

File Photo: Tamim Iqbal (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 7:38 PM IST

Hyderabad: Cricket is known to be a gentleman’s game. It is often known for players displaying sportsmanship during the fixtures. However, things can take an ugly turn when a cricketer gets hit by a cricket ball and suffers severe repercussions because of it. Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was the latest victim of such circumstances, as he suffered a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League match.

The article takes a look at the list of such instances where cricketers were struck by a tragedy in the middle of a cricket field.

Raman Lamba: The Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer played four Tests for the Indian national team and also featured in 32 ODIs for India. The former Indian batter passed away after getting hit on the head by a ball. He was fielding at silly mid-on during a Bangladesh cricket match in February 1998 when a ball hit him. He underwent surgery after that, and the blood clot was removed. But he succumbed to the injuries three days after he was hit.

Wasim Raja: A dynamic left-handed batter from Pakistan, and the brother of renowned cricketer Ramiz Raza, Wasim represented his country in 57 Tests and 54 ODIs for 12 years between 1973-85. The Pakistan cricketer tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field while playing for the English county team Surrey over-50s team.

File Photo: Wasim Raja (Getty Images)

Phil Hughes: The talented Aussie batter Phil Hughes passed away on November 27, 2014 in a couple of days after being hit on the head while facing a bouncer in the Sheffield Shield. He was rushed to the hospital after that, but he never regained consciousness.

File Photo: Phillip Hughes (Getty Images)

Brian Lara: The West Indian batter became unconscious after getting hit by a lethal delivery from Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. He was hit in the body by Shoaib’s explosive pace during the semifinal of the 2004 Champions Trophy.

Saba Karim: During a fixture of the Asia Cup 2000, a delivery from Anil Kumble deflected from the batter’s bat and hit wicketkeeper Saba Karim in the right eye. It required immediate surgery, and sadly, the condition forced him to quit international cricket.

Mark Boucher: Boucher’s incident was very similar to Karim’s while doing glove work without a helmet. A delivery from Imran Tahir flicked the bails, which the South African wicketkeeper straight in his eye. The incident put an end to Boucher’s long international career.

File Photo: Mark Boucher (Getty Images)

