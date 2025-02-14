Having a player who can contribute in both departments of the game, batting and bowling, has always been a boon for the teams. However, with the advent of limited over cricket, especially the T20 format, the demand of all-rounders has increased exponentially. Teams started to priotorise players who can cheap in the teams' success in more than one way, shifting focus from specialist batters or bowlers. Nowadays, teams or franchises have started building their squads around such players.

With the increasing demand of all-rounders in the world cricket, it becomes a tough ask for the all-rounders to excell in both the departements in a similar manner. Also, teams have a jam-pcked cricketing schedule now-a-days which tests the fitness and longevity of the players. But still, there are a few all-rounders who have amassed 6000 runs and 600 wickets in the international cricket across all the three formats. Let's delve into the topic and know about the players who achieved the double of 6000 runs and 600 wickets in the international cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan leads the list with 14,730 runs and 712 wickets in 447 matches at the highest level. The southpaw holds the record for most wickets for Bangladesh across all formats of the game. He has picked up 317 scalps in ODIs, 149 in T20Is, and 246 in Tests that included 25 five-wicket hauls. He has 19 five-wicket hauls in Tests, 4 in ODIs and 2 in T20Is.

The left-handed batter also has the record for scoring most runs for national side in T20I cricket, racking up 2551 runs. He has also amassed 7,570 and 4,609 runs in ODI and Test cricket respectively. This is also the third most by Bangladesh player in both formats. He currently has 14 hundreds and 100 fifties, the most by Bangladeshi cricketer across formats.

List of Cricketers who have achieved scored 6000 runs and took 600 wickets in International cricket (AFP)

Kapil Dev (India)

Former India World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev is renowned as one of the finest all-rounder in the history of the sport. Known for his ability to hit the ball long and breathtaking spells, Kapil Dev remains the best all-rounder in Indian cricket.

The cricketing world was unknown to the T20 format during Kapil Dev's playing days. Unlike the bowlers of today's era who have T20I cricket to their aid, he represented India only in ODI and Test formats of cricket. Despite of that, Kapil has amassed 9,301 runs and took 687 wickets in his international cricket.

Kapil, who holds the record for most wickets by a pacer for India in Test, has 434 scalps under his kitty that included 23 five-for and two 10-wicket hauls. The aggressive right-hand batter Kapil Dev has also acruded 5,248 runs with the help of eight hundreds and 27 fifties. In ODIs, he has picked up 253 wickets at an average of 27.45 with 3 four-fers and a five-wicket haul. He also scored 3,783 with the willow including a historical 175-run knock in the 1983 World Cup, then highest score by a player in the history of 50-over World Cup.

Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

Shaun Pollock is considered as the most complete all-rounder hailing from South Africa. He was known for his accuracy in bowling and ability to score aggressive shot with the bat down the order. He holds the record for taking most wickets (823) in international cricket.

The right-arm handed batter whacked in excess of 7000 runs in international cricket. He has racked 3781 runs in Tests, 3519 in ODIs and 86 in T20Is. However, despite being one of the most trustable lower-order batter, Pollock truly left his mark with the ball. With unerring accuracy, pace and guile, Pollock accumulated 823 wickets in 414 games. He has 421 Test, 387 ODI and 15 T20I wickets to his name. He is the only South African to take 300 or more wickets in 50-over format. He is also the second highest-wicket taker for Proteas in Tests after legendary pacer Dale Styen.

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

Daniel Vettori, who holds the records for most Test and ODI appearances for the New Zealand, renowned for his all-round abilities as a left-arm spin bowling and a capable lower-order hitting. He used his excellent flight and control of the ball to do the job done.

Vettori (696) is the second highest wicket-taker for New Zealand across formats after Tim Southee, who leads the tally with 776 scalps in 437 games that included 22 fifers (20 in Tests & 2 in ODIs). He also has the third most wickets (361) in Test cricket, most in ODIs (297), and 38 in T20Is for the Kiwis. The southpaw batter has racked up 6989 runs in international cricket that includes 4531 in Tests, 2253 in ODIs, and 205 in T20Is.

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

known for his all-round skills, including batting, bowling, and fielding, Jadeja is one of the top all-rounders for Team India. He was termed as “The Rockstar” by Shane Warne when Ravindra Jadeja took the Indian Premier League by storm in 2008 with his all-round heroics. Jadeja is India's fifth leading wicket-taker in intenational cricket. In total, he has 603 wickets and 6664 runs under his kitty in international cricket.

Jadeja is India's seventh leading wicket-taker and the only left-arm spinner to achieve the 600 scalps mark in international cricket. He has taken 226 wickets in ODIs, 323 in Tests and 54 in T20I. In batting, Jadeja has amassed 3370 runs in Tests, 2779 in ODIs and 515 in T20Is.

Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

Wasim Akram is regarded as the greatest left-handed bowler of all time, arguably among the very best fast bowlers ever, and an outstanding all-rounder. He is often revered as The Sultan of Swing. Akram excelled with both the ball and bat for Pakistan, picking up 916 wickets and amassing 6,615 runs in international cricket.

Akram is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in international cricket, taking 414 wickets in Test and whooping 502 in ODIs that included 31 five-wicket hauls and 10-wicket hauls. He racked up 2898 and 3717 in Test and ODI cricket with the help of 3 Test centuries and 13 fifties including 7 in the longest format of th game.