IPL 2025: Not Only Kamindu Mendis; These Are The Bowlers Who Have Bowled With Both Hands Including One Indian

Cricket, with its rich legacy, has seen many talents showcase their talent to shine. Bowling is a tough job in the current era where batters are dominating the proceedings. But some of them take it to a whole new level by bowling with both hands. This set of bowlers is called ambidextrous bowlers, who gave an advantage to the bowling team by adjusting their bowling style against right and left-handed batters.

Here is the list of the following cricketers who have bowled with both hands in the history of cricket.

Kamindu Mendis

Kmaindu is the latest addition to the list of ambidextrous bowlers. He has the unique ability to bowl right-arm off-spin as well as left-arm orthodox bowling. In the fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kamindu picked one wicket and scored 27 runs for the team. The Sri Lankan all-rounder showcased his extraordinary skills in the 2016 U19 World Cup, where he picked three wickets against Afghanistan.

Akshay Karnewar

Akshay Karnewar from India, who has already made waves in the domestic circuit, showcased his ability to be an ambidextrous cricketer in 2016. Karnewar represents Vidarbha in the domestic circuit and can bowl right-arm off-spin and left-arm orthodox spin. He has taken 69 List A wickets and 62 T20 wickets so far.

File Photo: Akshay Karnewar (IANS)

Hanif Mohammad

Hanif was a member of the Pakistan Cricket Team during the 1950s and 60s as a primary right-handed batter and a part-time bowler. He displayed his ability to bowl with both arms when he bowled left-arm in a fixture where Garfield Sobers played a knock of unbeaten 365 runs.

Graham Gooch

One of England’s most prolific and respected cricketers, Graham Gooch, is renowned for his exceptional batting skills. He also used to bowl right-arm medium pace in Test cricket. In 118 Test matches, Gooch picked 23 wickets while bowling part-time.

Gooch often bowled left-handed in the matches that were heading for a stalemate.

File Photo: Graham Gooch (AFP)

Hashan Tillakaratne

The Sri Lankan cricketer is another name in the list of ambidextrous bowlers. He played 83 Tests and 200 ODIs for Sri Lanka in his international career. However, he stunned the world in the 1996 World Cup, bowling with both hands.

File Photo: Hashan Tilakratne (AFP)

He was a right-arm off-spin bowler but rolled his arm with his left in for the first time in the World Cup.