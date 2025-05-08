Lionel Messi’s Trip To Kerala For Friendly Match Reportedly Cancelled

Kerala: The financial troubles has put Lionel Messi and Argentina football’s team visit to Kerala in trouble. The 2022 World Cup champions were supposed to play two friendlies in India. Kerala state Minister for Sports V Abdurahiman had made the announcement of the same last November and at least one of the matches were scheduled in Kochi.

However, a report by the New Indian Express has failed to raise the minimum amount of ₹100 Crore required to arrange the fixtures. 70 Crore rupees were needed as the appearance fee for the Argentina team. The report further adds that the deadline to confirm the agreement with the organisers has ended while they have failed to meet the necessary financial commitments.

Argentine sports journalist Gastón Edul has stated that the Argentine side will play two matches in China and one each in Angola and Qatar. Although the schedule hasn’t been communicated officially, Argentina are already booked for October and November FIFA friendly windows.

Initially, the sponsorship was granted to a faction of the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA), which attempted to raise the required Rs 100 crore via sales on its ‘Oloppo’ app. Out of this amount, Rs 70 crore was allocated as the team’s appearance fee.The report mentioned that when the plan seemed to be failing to get traction, the state government shifted the sponsorship to Reporter Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, the owner of Reporter TV news channel.

In March 2025, HSBC India had also announced that Argentina would visit India in October 2025. The statement gave more hope that Messi will be coming to India in 2025, but the bank hasn’t spoken anything on the issue.