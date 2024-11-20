Lionel Messi Set To Play In India After 14 Years As Kerala Gears Up To Host Argentinian Team

Hyderabad: Kerala sports minister V Abdurahman has revealed on Wednesday that the Argentina football team including Lionel Messi will visit India next year as Kerala will host an international football fixture. While addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the sports minister expressed confidence in Kerala’s ability to host the match.

“All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the minister said.

Messi’s last appearance in India was 13 years back as Argentina played a friendly against Venezuela. The match hosted by Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata resulted in a goalless draw.

Messi has a massive fan following in India, especially in Kerala where football is adored by many, the fans will be eager to see the Argentinian star in action.

Messi completed his tally of numerous achievements in 2022 when he led the team to coveted trophies like the FIFA World Cup. Apart from leading the side to the World Cup, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has multiple records on his name like most World Cup appearances, most goals in a calendar year, most goals for Barcelona etc.

The 37-year-old currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in the USA and has shown no signs of calling time on his career. He still plays a key role for his national side and the team will hope that the left-footed striker will have his last dance in the 2026 World Cup.