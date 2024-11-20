ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Set To Play In India After 14 Years As Kerala Gears Up To Host Argentinian Team

Kerala sports minister V Abdurahman has revealed that Lionel Messi will set foot in India next year as Kerala will host the Argentina football team.

Argentina's Lionel Messi walks off the field at the half time of a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru
File Photo: Lionel Messi (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Kerala sports minister V Abdurahman has revealed on Wednesday that the Argentina football team including Lionel Messi will visit India next year as Kerala will host an international football fixture. While addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the sports minister expressed confidence in Kerala’s ability to host the match.

“All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the minister said.

Messi’s last appearance in India was 13 years back as Argentina played a friendly against Venezuela. The match hosted by Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata resulted in a goalless draw.

Messi has a massive fan following in India, especially in Kerala where football is adored by many, the fans will be eager to see the Argentinian star in action.

Messi completed his tally of numerous achievements in 2022 when he led the team to coveted trophies like the FIFA World Cup. Apart from leading the side to the World Cup, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has multiple records on his name like most World Cup appearances, most goals in a calendar year, most goals for Barcelona etc.

The 37-year-old currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in the USA and has shown no signs of calling time on his career. He still plays a key role for his national side and the team will hope that the left-footed striker will have his last dance in the 2026 World Cup.

Hyderabad: Kerala sports minister V Abdurahman has revealed on Wednesday that the Argentina football team including Lionel Messi will visit India next year as Kerala will host an international football fixture. While addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the sports minister expressed confidence in Kerala’s ability to host the match.

“All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state," the minister said.

Messi’s last appearance in India was 13 years back as Argentina played a friendly against Venezuela. The match hosted by Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata resulted in a goalless draw.

Messi has a massive fan following in India, especially in Kerala where football is adored by many, the fans will be eager to see the Argentinian star in action.

Messi completed his tally of numerous achievements in 2022 when he led the team to coveted trophies like the FIFA World Cup. Apart from leading the side to the World Cup, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has multiple records on his name like most World Cup appearances, most goals in a calendar year, most goals for Barcelona etc.

The 37-year-old currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer in the USA and has shown no signs of calling time on his career. He still plays a key role for his national side and the team will hope that the left-footed striker will have his last dance in the 2026 World Cup.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LIONEL MESSIARGENTINA FOOTBALL TEAMMESSI IN INDIALIONEL MESSI TO PLAY IN INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.