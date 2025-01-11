Lionel Messi To Arrive In Kerala On October 25 For Friendly Matches And Fan Interaction

Kozhikode: Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman on Saturday announced that football legend Lionel Messi will arrive in the state on October 25. The Argentine star will stay in Kerala until November 2, during which the Argentine national team will play two friendly matches.

At an event held here, Abdurahiman revealed that, in addition to the matches, a special venue will be set up for fans to meet Messi. The football icon has agreed to interact with fans for 20 minutes, offering them a rare opportunity to get close to the legend. While the minister shared these key details, he did not disclose any further specifics about Messi’s itinerary or details of the friendly matches.

The announcement follows a significant effort by the Kerala state sports department to bring Messi and the Argentine team to the southern state. Abdurahiman had first revealed plans to host the team in Kerala in November 2024, after the Argentine squad expressed interest in playing a friendly match in India post their World Cup victory in Qatar.

However, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) initially rejected the proposal due to the high costs involved. In response, the Kerala government took the initiative, with the sports minister personally writing to Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia. After positive discussions with the Argentine team’s management in Spain, the plan to bring Messi to Kerala was set into motion. This landmark visit is expected to be a major event for football fans in Kerala, with Messi’s presence set to boost the sport's popularity in the region.