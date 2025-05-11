Lionel Messi Suffers Worst Defeat Since Joining MLS; Inter Miami Concedes Defeat Against Minnesota United

USA: Lionel Messi’s otherwise illustrious career was stained on Saturday as he suffered the heaviest defeat since joining Inter Miami in Major Soccer League (MLS). Minnesota United outplayed Inter Miami by 4-1.

Messi scored in the second half but Inter Miami’s defence seemed vulnerable on the day. Also, the team conceded fourth defeat in their last five games in all competitions, a run during which they conceded 14 goals.

Luis Suarez was injured and so the Inter Miami coach decided to play without a recognised target striker. Thus, Messi was playing a floating role in a five-man midfield. Bongokuhle Hlongwane put Minnesota ahead in the 32nd minute after Miami’s defence was exposed by a brilliant pass from Joaquín Pereyra to Carlos Harvey which resulted in the first goal.

Minnesota added to their lead by the end of the first half as a long throw from Michael Boxall was headed on by Nicolas Romero and Anthony Markanich put the ball into the goalpost. Inter Miami then struck just three minutes in the second half. But Minnesota struck once again with Tani Oluwaseyi heading a corner goalwards and defender Marcelo Weigandt scored a goal with a header.

The fourth goal for Minnesota was scored by Robin Lod with a side-foot finish on a pass from Noah Allen.

In the points table, Inter Miami are currently at the fourth place in the Eastern Conference while Minnesota are at the second place in the western conference. Inter Miami are scheduled to play against San Jose on Thursday.