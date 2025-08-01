Messi All Set To Come To India; Football Legend To Visit These Major Cities

Hyderabad: Argentina's legendary footballer Lionel Messi will arrive in India after a long gap of 14 years. He will be in India between December 13 to 15, 2025 and will visit three cities, including Maharashtra's capital Mumbai. Interestingly, he will be seen sharing the field with cricketing stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Messi will be in action with them at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

Messi to arrive at Wankhede

A senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official revealed, while speaking to ETV Bharat, that Messi will be touring India in December and will be in action at the Wankhede Stadium, which has completed 50 years. He will be playing a cricket match with seven players. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be part of the much-awaited match. He will also visit Delhi and Kolkata. Wankhede Stadium has been a host for many key fixtures, including the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup between India and Sri Lanka and the 1991 Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Haryana.

Messi to visit Kolkata

Messi will be in Kolkata and will arrive at Eden Gardens also. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also be the special guest for the event. Messi will also arrange a small workshop for the kids during his tour and will start a football clinic.

Messi visited India last in 2011

Messi visited India in 2011 for the last time. He was part of a friendly match against Venezuela played at the Salt Lake City Stadium. He will be back in India after a gap of 14 years.

The Argentine football star is also set to visit Kerala for a significant fixture this year, and his arrival on Indian soil will serve as a brilliant spectacle for football fans, for sure. Also, his dream to win the FIFA World Cup was fulfilled in 2022, and he led the team to glory.