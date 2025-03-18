ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Ruled Out Of World Cup Qualifiers Against Uruguay and Brazil

Buenos Aires: Argentina star Lionel Messi will miss the upcoming South American World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil due to an apparent muscular injury. The 37-year-old Argentinian footballer was not included in the 25-man squad announced by coach Lionel Scaloni.

A statement from his Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami revealed that he is suffering a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle.

“Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for captain Leo Messi.

Messi underwent an MRI this morning to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region, which he experienced during last night’s match against Atlanta United.