Lionel Messi Ruled Out Of World Cup Qualifiers Against Uruguay and Brazil

Lionel Messi will miss the two World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil.

World Cup Qualifier
File Photo: Lionel Messi (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

Buenos Aires: Argentina star Lionel Messi will miss the upcoming South American World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay and Brazil due to an apparent muscular injury. The 37-year-old Argentinian footballer was not included in the 25-man squad announced by coach Lionel Scaloni.

A statement from his Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami revealed that he is suffering a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle.

“Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for captain Leo Messi.

Messi underwent an MRI this morning to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region, which he experienced during last night’s match against Atlanta United.

The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle. His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition,” the club said in a statement.

Argentina are at the top of the points table currently with 25 points in their tally. They will lock horns with second-placed Uruguay and then will play their next fixture against fifth-place Brazil at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Apart from Messi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Montiel and Giovani Lo Celso have also been ruled out from the fixtures.

Messi has struggled in the ongoing MLS season due to injuries and has been sidelined by Inter Miami several times. Messi missed three games in the ongoing month but returned to the side on Thursday for the CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Cavalier SC.

