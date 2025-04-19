Lionel Messi To Retire Before FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina Legend Comes Up With New Career Update

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi made the biggest dream of his career come true in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he led Argentina to the title after 36 years and lifted the only Trophy he was yet to clinch. After the title decider against France, many had expected the Argentinian footballer to bid adieu to his professional career. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner decided otherwise and continued playing.

The decision from the 37-year-old proved to be a wise one as Messi won his second Copa America title with the national side in 2024 as they beat Colombia in the final.

With Messi heading into the twilight of his career, Messi’s retirement has been a point of discussion in the football fraternity. The former Barcelona winger opened about his plans saying he will asses the situation before heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The truth is that when you start thinking about it, it’s a long time away but at the same time it’s going to pass quickly, no? For me this year is going to be important (for the World Cup), to be able to play with continuity, to feel good. Last year, I joined up for pre-season and started a couple of games, then had to miss a few games through injuries or not feeling 100 percent. This time pre-season has been good, I’ve started well and I feel good," said Messi in an interaction with Simplemente Ftbol.

Messi also added that it is a long season and he will asses the situation and introspect his physical fitness before the competition.

“It’s a long season. It’s started now and runs through to December without a break in June, on top of that we have the Club World Cup in June as well, another competition. There are lots of games. I think about it and wait and see but I don’t want to set that goal either. I’ll take it day by day and see how I feel physically above all else, and be honest with myself too," Messi added.

Messi has suffered multiple injuries in recent times and has missed out on several games for Inter Miami in the ongoing season of Major League Soccer (MLS). Also, he did not travel with the national side during the international break and missed out on clashes against Uruguay and Brazil.

Messi’s presence in the 2026 World Cup still remains a mystery, but he will be seen playing for the Inter Miami in the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup later this year.