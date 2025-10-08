ETV Bharat / sports

‘Going To Be Weird’: Lionel Messi Comes Up With Amusing Comment After Jordi Alba’s Retirement

File Photo: Jordi Alba (Left) and Lionel Messi (Right) ( AFP )

Published : October 8, 2025

Hyderabad: Inter Miami left-back Jordi Alba announced his retirement from professional football via Instagram on Tuesday. His post not only sparked some reaction from the football fans, but one of his teammates and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi also came up with a heartfelt message after the legend’s retirement. Alba has become the second Barcelona teammate of Messi, who has announced his retirement in recent weeks, after midfielder Sergio Busquets. Thus, the development marks the end of an era for the trio of Alba, Busquets and Messi, who not only shared the dressing room for Inter Miami but also for Barcelona in the past. Alba announced his retirement with a simple message on social media expressing his gratitude to the sport.