‘Going To Be Weird’: Lionel Messi Comes Up With Amusing Comment After Jordi Alba’s Retirement
Lionel Messi has praised Jordi Alba for his abillity to provide assists.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Inter Miami left-back Jordi Alba announced his retirement from professional football via Instagram on Tuesday. His post not only sparked some reaction from the football fans, but one of his teammates and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi also came up with a heartfelt message after the legend’s retirement.
Alba has become the second Barcelona teammate of Messi, who has announced his retirement in recent weeks, after midfielder Sergio Busquets. Thus, the development marks the end of an era for the trio of Alba, Busquets and Messi, who not only shared the dressing room for Inter Miami but also for Barcelona in the past.
Alba announced his retirement with a simple message on social media expressing his gratitude to the sport.
"Thank you, football, thank you so much."
Messi has now responded to the comment, saying he will miss the Spaniard after playing so many matches with him.
"Thanks to you, Jordi. I'm going to miss you so much. After so much together, it's going to be weird to look to the left and not see you there… Crazy how many assists you gave me all these years.. Who's gonna give me back passes now???" Messi wrote.
The duo played a total of 413 matches together during their time in Barcelona and Inter Miami, forming a partnership that saw Alba consistently providing passes to Messi from the left flank. The 36-year-old Alba provided 33 assists during their time on the pitch. Only three players - Luis Suarez (60), Dani Alves (42), and Andres Iniesta (37) have provided more assists than that.
Alba has an impressive footballing portfolio to boast with six La Liga titles with Barcelona and the Champions League Trophy. The end of the current season will also mark the end of his professional career for Alba.