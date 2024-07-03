ETV Bharat / sports

Lionel Messi Left Out Of Argentina's Soccer Squad For Paris Olympics 2024

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Reigning FIFA World Cup champions Argentina's skipper Lionel Messi was not picked in the country's squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 games. However, there are still four World Cup-winning squad members including striker Julin Lvarez and defender Nicols Otamendi who will be featuring in the line-up.

Lionel Messi (AP)

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi won't be in Argentina's squad at the Olympics starting later this month in Paris. Coach Javier Mascherano included four World Cup winners in the squad he announced Tuesday, including striker Julin Lvarez and defender Nicols Otamendi.

The 37-year-old Messi, who has struggled with injuries this year, is now playing at the Copa America, aiming to defend the continental title he won in 2021. That victory served as a springboard for Argentina to lift the World Cup in 2022. Messi won the gold medal at Beijing in 2008 in his only Olympic campaign.

The Olympic men's soccer tournament is for under-23 teams, but three older players are allowed on each squad. Mascherano, who won the Olympic gold medal as a player in 2004 and '08, will add goalkeeper Gernimo Rulli, Otamendi and Lvarez to his squad after Copa America is finished.

Midfielder Claudio Echeverri, a recent signing for Manchester City from River Plate, will also join. Argentina will play two friendlies in France before its Olympic soccer tournament opener against Morocco on July 24. Argentina and Morocco are in Group B along with Iraq and Ukraine.

The Paris Olympics are set commence from July 26 with Soccer event kicking off on July 24.

