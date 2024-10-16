Argentina vs Bolivia, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Massive Milestone

Hyderabad: Star Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has equalled Portuguese great and his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 10 international hat-tricks. He has become the only second player to achieve this significant feat. Messi achieved this historic landmark during the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup clash between Argentina and Bolivia on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Argentina now have 22 points from 10 run-outs and are close to participating in the 14th World Cup in a row. Argentina stayed three points clear of second-placed Colombia, who thrashed rock-bottom Chile 4-0.

Lionel Messi displayed his skills and determination, scoring a hat-trick of goals and playing a vital role in two other goals. His contribution helped his side thrash Bolivia by a margin of 6-0 at the iconic Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Playing, Messi dazzled the home crowd in only his second appearance since recovering from an injury sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia in July.

Argentina took the lead in the 19th minute when Messi seized the opportunity on a defensive error by Bolivia's Marcelo Suarez, placing the ball past goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra. The goalkeeper made several saves to keep his side in the game, but it was Lautaro Martnez who doubled the lead with a smart assist from the Argentina captain Messi.

Just before halftime, the 37-year-old setup Julián Lvarez to make it 3-0, sending Argentina into the break in full control. The Argentinian side dominated the second half, substitute Thiago Almada finally made it 4-0 in the 70th minute after connecting with a pass from Nahuel Molina, then Messi scored his second goal of the night with a brilliant solo effort, and then went on to complete his hat-trick.

Messi now has 112 goals under his belt in 187 appearances and is only behind Ronaldo's tally.

After the match, the Argentina captain, who played his only second game after injury in the Copa America final, said that it's good to be back in Buenos Aires and feel the love of the fans and it drives him. The Argentine star said he feels like a kid in the team as he is comfortable with them.

"It's really nice to come here, to feel the affection of the people, it moves me how they shout my name," Messi said. "This drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I'm here, I feel like a kid because I'm comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can keep performing the way I want, I'll keep enjoying it."