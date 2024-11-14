MLS Playoffs: Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Massive Record But Inter Miami Concedes Defeat

Hyderabad: Just like his impressive outing at the other clubs, Lionel Messi has been impressive in the Major League Soccer for Inter Miami. He finished the 2024 season with 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches. The Argentinian football star scored a goal for the team in their latest encounter against Atlanta United but it was not enough to prevent Inter Miami’s loss by 2-3. With the result, Inter Miami were eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Barcelona legend scored 850 career goals, a record which Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has already achieved. However, Messi surpassed him in terms of reaching the feat in the least number of matches. Ronaldo scored 850 career goals in 1,179 official matches while Messi did the same in 1,081 official fixtures.

Ronaldo had commented in a recent award ceremony that he will be aiming to score 1,000 goals in his career.

“If I get to 1,000 goals, great. But even if I don’t, I am the player with the most official goals in history,” he said during a tribute at the Portuguese football federation.

"To be honest, I have myself to blame: in life, in certain things, in football, on a personal level, I now live in the moment, and I think that’s the most important thing. We don’t need to think long-term; I can’t think long-term anymore. That’s it: live in the moment, enjoy the moment. Whatever I’m fit to do now, I’ll do," he added.

Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or titles while Ronaldo has bagged five in his career. The left-footed Argentinian player has also won eight FIFA World's Best Player awards while his rival has five such awards.