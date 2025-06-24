Lionel Messi Turns 38 - A Look At His Records, Net Worth, And Achievements

Hyderabad: The prince of football, the favourite of millions of football fans around the world and Argentina's legendary star Lionel Messi turns 38 today. Messi, born in Rosario, kicked off his career at the age of 13 for Argentina on June 24, 1987. Once he resumed his career, the Arentinine star went on to become one of the greats despite his hormone deficiency.

Messi proved himself despite facing physical challenges and moved to Spain and join FC Barcelona. When Barcelona approached Messi’s family, they agreed to pay for the treatment of the footballer, considering the kind of talent he possesses.

Messi’s career began with Grandoli, and he moved to Barcelona at the age of 13. He made his senior debut for the club in 2004.

Lionel Messi's net worth

Messi's net worth is said to be around US$650 million. Currently, the annual salary of the Inter Miami skipper is $ 75 million. Football contracts with major companies like Adidas, Pepsi, Louis Vuitton, etc., add to his net worth as he earns a monthly income from brand contracts.

Clubs Lionel Messi played for

The star footballer played for Grandoli and Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina before moving to Barcelona in a career-changing move. He became a sensation once he moved to FC Barcelona. The 38-year-old scored 672 goals and won four Champions League titles, along with 10 La Liga titles. Messi moved to PSG afterwards and won two Ligue 1 titles during the 2021-23 period.

He was later signed by Inter Miami.

International Career

Messi made his international debut for Argentina at the age of 18 against Peru. He scored his first international goal against Croatia. He became the youngest player to score for Argentina in a FIFA World Cup in the 2006 edition. Messi won the 2021 and 2024 Copa America with the team and won the final of the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Messi scored 112 goals in his 193 appearances for the Argentina team.

Lionel Messi's achievements and records

Messi’s illustrious career is full of achievements and accolades. He holds the record for winning the Ballon d’Or the most times (8). His tally of 672 goals for Barcelona is the highest for any player for any single club.