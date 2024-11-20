Lionel Messi Scripts Unique Feat As Argentina Heads Closer To 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualification

Buenos Aires (Argentina): Argentinian star Lionel Messi equalled the unique feat of most assists in international football in the Argentina vs Peru Fifa World Cup Qualifier fixture. In a match played at the La Bombonera, Messi provided an assist to Lautaro Martinez who scored a winning goal. The win cemented Argentina’s top position in the South American qualification points table with 25 points from 12 matches.

The Argentinian team ended the year on a high note with the victory. The winning goal came in the 55th minute when the Argentine skipper carved a pass through the backline to put a ball for an awaiting Martinez.

The Inter Milan striker jumped in time for a left-footed volley and left the opposition goalkeeper with no chance. The assist marked Messi’s 58th goal in international football and he equalled Landon Donovan's record for most assists in international football.

Martinez has turned out to be a major threat in front of the goal for the Argentinian team. He was the sole goalscorer in the Copa America final earlier this year.

In another match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Uruguay held Brazil to a 1-1 draw. After the score reading 0-0 in the first half, Federico Valverde provided Uruguay with a lead as he stuck the ball into the net in the 55th minute. However, a poor clearance from Gerson resulted in Brazil conceding the first goal. With the draw, Brazil is positioned at fifth place with 18 points, one behind Colombia and Ecuador.

