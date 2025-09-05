Lionel Messi Adds One More Record To His Illustrious Career Against Venezuela In World Cup Qualifier
Argentine footballer Lionel Messi equalled a record during the South American World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Venezuela.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is known for his terrific performances on the field, and he often shatters records with his impressive play. He added another feat to his illustrious career during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela. The 37-year-old equalled Colombia's Ivan Hurtado's record for the most appearances in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 72 matches to his name. Thus, he is the joint leader in the list of footballers with the most appearances in the South American Qualifiers.
Messi, who was playing his last match in Argentina, didn’t stop there, and he led Argentina to a victory. The left-footed centre forward scored one goal in each half and took his tally to 36 goals in the World Cup qualifiers in the South America zone.
What a special night 🥹🏆 pic.twitter.com/fvZdXWWFlm— Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) September 5, 2025
In 72 matches in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Messi has 36 goals, which is the most by any footballer in the South American qualifiers. He has 879 career goals and has scored 114 of them for Argentina. He is also in fourth place in the list of footballers with the most assists in the South American qualifiers.
Argentina beat Venezuela by 3-0
Messi scored a brace with strikes in the 39th and 80th minutes. Also, Lautaro Martinez scored a goal in the 76th minute.
𝗔 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 💫— Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) September 5, 2025
🇦🇷 Argentina 3 🆚 0 Venezuela 🇻🇪
⚽ L. Messi (x2) & L. Martínez pic.twitter.com/Sxo8HCk3fI
Messi said after the match that he will compete in next year’s World Cup if he feels physically fit.
“I’m excited, eager. It’s day by day, feeling the sensations. If I feel good, I enjoy it; if not, I’d rather not be there,” he said, adding that the nine months until the tournament kicks off “is a long time”.
Argentina are at the top of the standings in the qualifiers in the South American region and will remain in first spot in the last round next Tuesday.