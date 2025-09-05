Lionel Messi Adds One More Record To His Illustrious Career Against Venezuela In World Cup Qualifier

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: Star Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is known for his terrific performances on the field, and he often shatters records with his impressive play. He added another feat to his illustrious career during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela. The 37-year-old equalled Colombia's Ivan Hurtado's record for the most appearances in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 72 matches to his name. Thus, he is the joint leader in the list of footballers with the most appearances in the South American Qualifiers.

Messi, who was playing his last match in Argentina, didn’t stop there, and he led Argentina to a victory. The left-footed centre forward scored one goal in each half and took his tally to 36 goals in the World Cup qualifiers in the South America zone.

In 72 matches in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Messi has 36 goals, which is the most by any footballer in the South American qualifiers. He has 879 career goals and has scored 114 of them for Argentina. He is also in fourth place in the list of footballers with the most assists in the South American qualifiers.