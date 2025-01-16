Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who Is Better?

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defined modern football and have done incredibly well in their football career, be it international or club. They are often seen debating over a question -- who is better among them? Both are record-breakers and legends, yet their contrasting styles make comparisons challenging.

Club and Champions League Goals

Ronaldo has more club goals (726) to his name than Messi (720), but the Argentinian great boasts an exceptional goal-to-game ratio. Messi's record of 73 goals in the 2011-12 season, the most in a calendar year, overshadows Ronaldo's best of 61 in 2014-15. In the UEFA Champions League, the Portuguese legend leads with 140 goals and 5 titles, but Messi has the better record in efficiency and total assists, including a record 32 assists in a single season (2011-12).

International Success

Ronaldo holds the all-time international goal-scoring record with 127 goals for Portugal, compared to Messi’s 111 for Argentina. However, Messi has 13 World Cup goals, 11 in knockout rounds, and clinched the 2022 World Cup with two goals in the final. On the other hand, Ronaldo hasn't tasted a similar feat in major tournament finals.

Titles and Individual Honours

Messi has won 44 trophies, including four Champions League titles, seven Ballon d'Ors, and the World Cup. Ronaldo’s 38 trophies consist of 5 Champions League titles and the 2016 European Championship. While both dominated the Ballon d’Or awards, Messi’s seven surpass Ronaldo’s five, and his World Cup Golden Ball in 2022 cements his legacy.

Style and Impact

Ronaldo’s game represents physicality and determination, while Messi’s artistry and natural skill rise above the sport. His dribbling, vision, and precision are unmatched. It has often been seen that Ronaldo tends to play slightly selfishly in terms of keeping the ball with him, it's not the same case with Messi.

By stats, trophies, and artistry, Messi has the upper hand on Ronaldo as the greatest of all time. Additionally, Messi (37) still has at least a couple of years left in football if he manages his fitness and stretches his career, but Ronaldo will turn 40 in the next 15-20 days. Hence, it is expected that Ronaldo's retirement is around the corner.