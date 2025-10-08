ETV Bharat / sports

Life-Size Statue of Dilip Vengsarkar To Come Up At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: A life-size statue of former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar will come up at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai. This will now be the fourth statue that will come up inside the picturesque venue. Life-size statues of former India skippers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, along with former International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Sharad Pawar, are there at the Wankhede Stadium.

The decision to install the life-size statue of Dilip Vengsarkar, fondly known as 'Colonel', was taken by the Apex Council of the MCA.

MCA, in a media statement, said, "The Council has unanimously resolved to install a life-size statue of Dilip Vengsarkar at the Wankhede Stadium in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian and Mumbai cricket."

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "The decisions taken by the Apex Council reflect our commitment to both cricketing excellence and social responsibility. Honouring Dilip Vengsarkar with a statue at Wankhede is a tribute to one of Mumbai’s greatest cricketing icons, while our support for farmers and maidan clubs underlines MCA’s deep-rooted connection with the community."