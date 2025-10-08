Life-Size Statue of Dilip Vengsarkar To Come Up At Wankhede Stadium
Fondly known as 'Colonel', Vengsarkar played 116 Tests for India. He was also the chairman of the national selection committee.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST
Mumbai: A life-size statue of former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar will come up at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai. This will now be the fourth statue that will come up inside the picturesque venue. Life-size statues of former India skippers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, along with former International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Sharad Pawar, are there at the Wankhede Stadium.
The decision to install the life-size statue of Dilip Vengsarkar, fondly known as 'Colonel', was taken by the Apex Council of the MCA.
MCA, in a media statement, said, "The Council has unanimously resolved to install a life-size statue of Dilip Vengsarkar at the Wankhede Stadium in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian and Mumbai cricket."
MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, "The decisions taken by the Apex Council reflect our commitment to both cricketing excellence and social responsibility. Honouring Dilip Vengsarkar with a statue at Wankhede is a tribute to one of Mumbai’s greatest cricketing icons, while our support for farmers and maidan clubs underlines MCA’s deep-rooted connection with the community."
69-year-old Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests, represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit. A member of the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team, the former right-handed batter, also served as the Chairman of the national selection committee.
Also known as the 'Lord of the Lords', Vengsarkar has been a former office-bearer of the MCA. Vengsarkar also has a stand named on him in the Wankhede Stadium, which hosted the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup.
In his career, the 'Mumbaikar' amassed 6868 Test runs with a highest score of 166. He also played 129 ODIs in which he scored 3508 runs with a highest score of 105.
The elegant former batter made his Test debut versus New Zealand at Auckland in 1976 and played his last Test against Australia at Perth in 1992. He has scored a staggering 17868 runs from 260 first-class matches.
