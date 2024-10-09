Cricket Returns to Kashmir: Toyam Hyderabad Battles Southern Super Stars in Historic Match at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a landmark event for the region, the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 will see Toyam Hyderabad (TYH) face off against the Southern SuperStars (SSS) in Match 19 Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at Bakshi Stadium. This marks the first time in nearly 40 years that an international cricket tournament of this magnitude is being held in Srinagar.

Currently sitting fourth on the points table, Toyam Hyderabad has claimed two victories while suffering three losses in their six matches, with one match abandoned due to rain. The Hyderabad team is entering this crucial match with momentum, having secured back-to-back wins. With today's game being their final group stage match, they aim to leave no stone unturned to ensure their qualification for the next round.

In contrast, the Southern SuperStars are riding high at the top of the table, having already qualified for the knockout stage with just onef loss in their six matches. This upcoming clash serves as a warm-up for the Super Stars, who will look to maintain their winning streak against Hyderabad. Interestingly, this is the second time these teams will compete in the tournament, with Hyderabad narrowly winning their first encounter by five runs via the DLS method.

The LLC 2024, which kicked off on September 20, has six participating teams: India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Konark Suryas, Manipal Tigers, Southern Super Stars, and Toyam Hyderabad. The Bakshi Stadium will host a total of seven matches, starting with today's game. Tomorrow, Match 20 will see India Capitals, led by Ian Bell, take on Manipal Tigers, captained by Harbhajan Singh.

Following that, on October 11, the Konark Suryas Odisha, under Irfan Pathan, will play against Gujarat Greats, led by Shikhar Dhawan. The tournament's qualifying match is set for October 12, with an eliminator on October 13. The semi-final will take place on October 14, and the grand finale is scheduled for October 16 at 7 PM.

Given the significance of this event, robust security measures are in place. Senior police officials, in collaboration with various security agencies, have developed a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety of players, officials, and fans.