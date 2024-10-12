ETV Bharat / sports

Legends League Cricket: Southern Superstars Advance To Final After 7-Wicket Victory Over Konark Suryas Odisha

Players of Southern Superstars and Konark Suryas Odisha shake hands after their game at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Southern Superstars secured their spot in the final of the Legends League Cricket 2024, defeating Konark Suryas Odisha by seven wickets at Bakshi Stadium here on Saturday.

An impressive batting display from Hamilton Masakadza and strong bowling performances guided the Superstars to a comfortable victory.

Winning the toss, Southern Superstars elected to bowl. Konark Suryas Odisha's innings got off to a disastrous start, collapsing to 8/4 within 3.5 overs.

Richard Levi and Dilshan Munaweera opened for Odisha, but they faced early trouble. A partnership of 45 runs between Levi and Irfan Pathan for the fifth wicket stabilised the innings somewhat before Levi was dismissed for 22 from 25 balls.

From there, the Pathan brothers took charge. Yusuf Pathan smashed 43 from 21 balls, while skipper Irfan anchored the innings with a captain's knock of 62 from 48 deliveries, helping the team post a competitive total of 148/8 in 20 overs.

For the Superstars, the bowling attack was led by Hamid Hassan (2/27), Abdur Razzak (2/19), Subodh Bhati (2/29), and Kedar Jadhav (2/33), who each claimed two wickets each.