Legends League Cricket Marks Return Of International Cricket To Kashmir After 38 Years

Srinagar: At a time when things started to improve in Jammu and Kashmir with different activities bringing the new face of Kashmir valley in front of the world, Kashmir had a date with return of International cricket after a gap of 38 years.

The credit went to the management of Legends League Cricket (LLC) and its co-founder Raman Raheja, who not only made it possible to bring international back to the valley but they brought stars like Caribbean power hitter Chris Gayle, former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yousuf Pathan and players from countries like England, Australia, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanisthan and other countries to the valley.

This was the third season which brought Kashmir back on the map international cricket. The inaugural season of LLC in 2022 remained confined to outside Jammu and Kashmir but last year it touched Jammu and Kashmir and three matches were held in Maulana Azad stadium in Jammu, a property being owned by J&K state sports council. Last year, players had requested the LLC management to take them to Kashmir as well but with the pre-decided schedule, it couldn't become possible. But since then LLC management had decided to make the impossible possible and by putting efforts, in terms of getting security clearance to converting the football ground, Bakshi stadium, in to a cricket field and prepare pitches to meet the international standards, cricket finally returned to Kashmir.

The third season kicked off from Barkatuah stadium in Jodhpur Rajasthan on September 20 and landed in Kashmir for its final leg on October 9 which culminated with finals being played on October 16 between Southern superstars and Konark Suryas Odisha. A total of six teams played the tournament which included Southern Superstars, Konark Suryas Odisha, Toyam Hyderabad, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers and Gujarat Giants and it attracted thousands of cricket fans from all over the Kashmir to the stadium. The first season of LLC, played in 2022, was won by Gautam Gambhir led India Capitals whereas the second season was won by Harbhajan Singh led Manipal Tigers.

Twice in the past Kashmir hosted international cricket matches at Sher-e-Kashmir International cricket stadium at Sonwar. The first match was played between India and West Indies in 1983, which was marked by pitch digging and protests followed by rain, but West Indies won that curtailed match and second match was played between India and Australia in 1986 which Australia won. After that Kashmir went into darkness with political instability followed by arms insurgency making it a no go zone. Even some people of Kashmir had to migrate to other parts of the country for security reasons and for better life when the valley was under the shadow of gun.

Bringing back international cricket was an impossible task till few years back and also even the local cricket faded away during 1990s during the peak of arms insurgency. The return of cricket is not the efforts of an individual but people from different walks of life including security forces, successive governments and most importantly people of the valley who wanted this to happen and they didn't disappoint the LLC management when it came to reaching to the stadium and cheering for the stars of yesteryears, who are no more playing cricket regularly.

The biggest occasion for people of Kashmir was the match when Chris Gayle alongside Indian star Shikhar Dhawan and others, representing Gujarat Giants, were up against Pathan brothers and others representing Konark Suryas Odhisha and when every shot of Gayle was cheered by over 20000 people gathered to watch their heroes. Gayle, who is also known as Universe Boss, didn't disappoint the crowd either and tried to respond to the slogans and cheering of people with dance and actions.

Almost every match of the tournament was played with thousands of people attending the match but the finals on October 16 saw unprecedented rush of people. The stadium which has the capacity of around 27000 spectators, was over crowded and unofficially, around 40000 people watched the finals. The rush of people became security risk when they overthrew a few gates and entered the stadium to watch the game, which they love but everything passed peacefully with occasional pitch evasion by few youth.

The love from the crowd also made international stars like Martin Guptil, Monty Panesar, Ian Bell, Dwayne Smith, Asgar Afghan and others happy and some of them even expressed it in front of cameras during post match pressers.

The LLC management and players left valley in great spirit and taking lots of love from valley, which they missed in other places.