Legends League Cricket: Toyam Hyderabad Triumphs Over Southern Superstars by Five Wickets in Thrilling Encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Toyam Hyderabad clinched a crucial five-wicket victory over Southern Superstars in a thrilling encounter at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium on Wednesday.

Southern Superstars opted to bat first, posting 153/5 in their 20 overs. Hamilton Masakadza and Martin Guptill contributed 16 off 15 balls and 23 off 20 balls, respectively, while stand-in skipper Kedar Jadhav made 15 from 14 balls. Shreevats Goswami top-scored with an unbeaten 37, and Chirag Gandhi added 33 from 29 balls.

Sudeep Tyagi led Toyam Hyderabad's bowling attack, taking 2/22 in three overs. Ravi Jangid, Shadab Jakati, and Shivakant Shukla each claimed a wicket.

In response, Toyam Hyderabad chased down the target in 18.2 overs, despite losing Peter Trego early. George Worker made 19, while their stand-in skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann added 32 off 26 balls. Ravi Jangid's unbeaten 42 from 48 balls, along with Samiullah Shinwari's 17 (not out), secured the win. Abdur Razzak took 2/39 for Southern Superstars, with Hamid Hassan, Pawan Negi, and Jadhav each taking a wicket.

Post-match, Jadhav praised the supportive crowd and said his team would bounce back in upcoming matches. "This is my first time playing cricket in Kashmir, though I’ve visited before. It's a great opportunity for both us and the local crowd, as they get to see the players up close and we receive tremendous support from them. The main difference between regular cricket and legends' cricket is fitness, but the entertainment value remains the same. While the pitch wasn’t ideal for a T20 match, we still managed to put up a total over 150," he said.

He further said, "We were experimenting a bit today since we've already secured a spot in the knockout stage. If the wicket improves, it will offer even better entertainment for the crowd. In our next game, you'll see our A team in action."

Toyam Hyderabad's local star, Abid Nabi, expressed his excitement about playing at home, highlighting how the tournament boosts cricket in Kashmir.

Abid said, "The crowd here is even better than in Jammu, and the wicket conditions are also an improvement. Tournaments like these will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our next generation of cricketers."

"The experience I gain from this tournament will be invaluable, and I plan to pass it on to the young cricketers, helping them grow and improve their skills," he added.

This is the first time in nearly four decades that an international cricket tournament of this scale is being hosted in Srinagar. The LLC 2024, which began on September 20, features six teams: India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Konark Suryas, Manipal Tigers, Southern Superstars, and Toyam Hyderabad. Bakshi Stadium is set to host seven matches, including tomorrow's Match 20, where India Capitals, led by Ian Bell, will face off against Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers. Notably, Toyam Hyderabad captain Suresh Raina and Southern Superstars captain Dinesh Karthik were unavailable for today's match.

On October 11, Irfan Pathan’s Konark Suryas Odisha will take on Shikhar Dhawan’s Gujarat Greats, followed by the tournament's qualifying match on October 12 and the eliminator on October 13. The semi-final is scheduled for October 14, with the grand finale to be held on October 16 at 7 PM. Given the high-profile nature of the event, authorities have implemented amplified security measures, with senior police officials working alongside various security agencies to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators.