Legendary Indian Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's Family Expresses Confidence On Him For Winning The Gold Medal

Eranakulam (Kerala): In the Parattu house of Pallikkara in Eranakulam district of Kerala, PR Sreejesh's family is praying for their son to play a key role as usual in the hockey team's win. But this time around, the stakes are high as India is set to take on Germany in the semi-final of the men's hockey event in the Paris 2024 Olympics. His father, PV Raveendran His mother Usha, Wife Anisia, Daughter Anushri; and son Sriyansh are confident that their loved one will bring glory to the nation. When they spoke with ETV Bharat, the confidence in Sreejesh eking out a brilliant game was oozing through their body language. The family is eagerly waiting for the semi-final fixture and are praying that the Indian goalkeeper will fly back home with a gold medal.

The Indian goalkeeper has featured for the country in the four editions so far. Last Olympics, India won the bronze medal by defeating Germany in the Tokyo Games. After four years, the country is hoping for another stellar performance of the hockey team which will include winning gold.

"This is his fourth Olympics. So far, only five Indians have had the privilege to perform in four Olympics. Sreejesh is one among them. It is truly an honour for him. He has already announced his retirement from hockey, so we wish him to retire with a medal. We were unaware of hockey until Sreejesh joined GV Raja Sports School and started playing. I am a farmer. Being a farmer, I struggled to buy kits and all the necessary items for his sports. It cost around 10,000 rupees, which was a big amount for a farmer like me. As he will retire from hockey after these Olympic Games, we want it to be with a gold medal," said his father, Raveendran.

"I don't have the courage to watch the full match. Every day I go to the temple and offer poojas for him. When our friends talk about my son, I feel proud. We are praying for him and Team India. We are also feeling tense. When the whole world is praying for us, we are sure he will win. A lot of Malayalis went to Paris to support him and the Indian team, and they will cheer for them inside the stadium," his mother, Usha, told ETV Bharat.

Sreejesh's wife, Dr. Anisia, said that she, like everyone, wants Sreejesh to return from Paris with a gold medal.

"There is no greater joy than achieving a career-best win in his retirement match. Sreejesh always says that no team can be taken lightly in the Olympics. Sreejesh is a fitness fanatic. He wants to give his best performance in every game. I am sure he will upgrade the bronze to gold in his retirement match. He will perform his career best in these matches. He always says we can't underestimate any team. Last time we beat Germany to win the bronze, so there are hopes."

Sreejesh's son, Sriyansh, and daughter, Anushree, have no doubt that their dad will win gold.

"My friends are also watching the game. I told my friends to support. Dad will come back with gold. I told him, 'Papa, we already got a bronze, so this time we need a gold or silver,'" said Anusree. Sriyansh is also sure his dad will win gold. "Daddy played well in the last match. I am waiting to see today's match. Surely he will win."

Sreejesh's father, PV Ravindran, and mother, Usha, are waiting to celebrate if they win the semi-final match at their home in Pallikkara, Kochi. Sreejesh promised his wife Anisia, and children, Sriyansh and Anushree, that he would return after winning gold from Paris. Sreejesh's performance was good in the quarter-final match.

Mother Usha said that she was praying for the success of the Indian team. She was tense till the end of the game. She doesn't have the patience to watch the whole match. Sreejesh is working in the Kerala Government Education Department as a Joint Director in Thiruvananthapuram. His wife, Dr. Anisia, is an Ayurvedic practitioner.