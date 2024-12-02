Only Bowler to Take Four Wickets in Four Balls Twice In International Cricket

Cricket has seen many great bowlers, but Sri Lanka's legendary pacer Lasith Malinga stands out for a very special reason. The Sri Lankan pacer is the only player in international cricket to take four wickets in four consecutive balls not once, but twice. This rare achievement shows why he is one of the best bowlers in the history of the game.

The First Time: 2007 World Cup vs South Africa

The first time Malinga took four wickets in four balls was during the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup against South Africa. In this match, South Africa needed just four runs to win with five wickets in hand.

Malinga then worked his magic:

1. Shaun Pollock - Bowled out with a fast yorker.

2. Andrew Hall - Another perfect yorker, hitting the stumps.

3. Jacques Kallis - Edged a wide ball to the wicketkeeper.

4. Makhaya Ntini - Clean bowled by another toe-crushing yorker.

Although Sri Lanka lost the match by one wicket, Malinga’s spell was unforgettable. It was the first time in ODI cricket that a bowler took four wickets in four balls.

The Second Time: 2019 T20I vs New Zealand

Malinga repeated this amazing feat 12 years later in a T20I against New Zealand in 2019. Defending a small total of 125, Malinga destroyed New Zealand’s batting order with another incredible spell. In the third over of the match, Malinga removed Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor off consecutive deliveries to reduce the visitors to 15/4 in 3 overs.

1. Colin Munro - Bowled out by a swinging delivery.

2. Hamish Rutherford - LBW by a fast yorker.

3. Colin de Grandhomme - Another LBW with an inswinging ball.

4. Ross Taylor - Edged a full delivery to the wicketkeeper. His spell reduced New Zealand to 15/4, and Sri Lanka went on to win the match.

Moreover, the 36-year-old also became the first bowler in T20Is to claim 100 wickets.

A Legacy of Greatness

Lasith Malinga retired in 2021, leaving behind many records and memories. He finished his career with 338 ODI wickets, 101 T20I wickets, and 101 Test wickets. But his two four-in-four moments will always be remembered as some of the greatest achievements in cricket history.

Malinga’s brilliance shows why he is called one of the best bowlers of all time and a true match-winner. He will always be known as the King of Four-in-Four.