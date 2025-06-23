Two-time Olympic Medalist Lalit Upadhyay Announces International Retirement

Hyderabad: Two-time Olympic medalist and veteran hockey forward Lalit Upadhyay has stepped away from international hockey. Upadhyay, who won the bronze medal with the Indian team in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, has drawn curtains on his decade-long career. Lalit made his debut in the 2014 World Cup to kick off a career that spanned several big milestones in the modern era.

Announced retirement on social media

The forward announced his retirement from international hockey via a social media post

"This journey began in a small village, with limited resources but limitless dreams," Lalit announced a social media post after India's final match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season against Belgium on Sunday.

"From facing a sting operation to standing on the Olympic podium — not once, but twice -- it's been a path full of challenges, growth, and unforgettable pride," Lalit posted.

"Becoming an Olympian from my city after 26 years is something I’ll always carry with honour and gratitude," he added.

Lalit won 183 caps for India, and his career was a journey filled with making the most out of the sheer talent he possesses. He scored 67 goals overall in his international career. He has been a trusted name in the forward line. The Indian forward last played against Australia on June 15.

Part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup and the Asian Champions Trophy

Apart from his contributions at the Olympics, Lalit has also played a key role in helping India win the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy and the 2017 Asia Cup, where he scored four goals. He has also won a bronze at the 2017 Hockey World League final 2017, a silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy, a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and a gold at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

Lalit was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2021 for his contribution to the sport.