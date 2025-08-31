'Why So Angry?': Lalit Modi Hits Back At Sreesanth’s Wife Over Slapgate Video Release

Hyderabad: The Former IPL Chairman, Lalit Modi, has snapped back at S Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, after she slammed him for releasing the infamous ‘slapgate’ incident from the inaugural edition. She had uploaded a post on her Instagram handle slamming both Modi and Michael Clarke.

Modi has stated that he just spoke the truth, and there is no reason for Bhuvaneshwari to get angry.

“I don't know why she (Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari) is getting angry. I was asked a question, and I shared the truth. I can't do anything about that. I am known to speak the truth. Sree was the victim, and that's exactly what I said. No one had asked me this question earlier, so when Clarke quipped, I responded,” Modi said while speaking to IANS.

What did Sreesanth’s wife say?

Taking on her Instagram handle, Bhuvneshwari blasted Modi for releasing the unseen video.

“Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on in life and are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman," she wrote.

What is the slapgate incident in IPL?

The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 brought many positives to world cricket, including giving a platform to showcase for the budding Indian cricketers and injecting Indian cricket with a significant amount of money. However, the season also witnessed a massive controversy as Indian teammates S Sreesanth and Harbhajan Singh got involved in a heated altercation.

After the match between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the IPL 2008, players from both teams were shaking hands with each other as a post-match ritual. However, when Sreesanth came to shake hands with Harbhajan, the Indian spinner already looked angry. Harbhajan shook hands with Sreesanth and then struck him with the back of his hand.

The footage of the same wasn’t shown on live TV back then, but Modi released the video recently while speaking on Michael Clarke’s podcast Beyond23. The clip triggered mixed reactions from social media, and some of them blamed Modi for bringing back controversy to the fore.