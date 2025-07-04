Ladakh Shines With 13 Medals At National Ice Skating Championship 2025

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: In a stunning display of grit, grace, and icy determination, Ladakh’s young skaters bagged 13 medals at the 20th National Ice Figure and Speed Skating Championship 2025 held in Dehradun. Gliding past stiff competition from 21 states and over 450 athletes, the team clinched 5 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze medals, securing Ladakh’s first-ever third place in the national rankings outside the Khelo India circuit. Behind this triumph lies months of intense training, steely discipline and a dream that’s now skating closer to the international stage.

Mohd Abbass Nordakh, President of the Ladakh Ice Skating Association (LISA) and coach of Team India for the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China (2025), shared his delight over the team’s remarkable performance. He says, “In figure skating, we had seven girls representing Ladakh, most of them from Zanskar and one from Leh, accompanied by two officials. For speed skating, we had 14 players and two officials, making a total of 25 members in the Ladakh ice skating team.”

This team represented the Union Territory of Ladakh and brought home a historic medal win. For the first time, Ladakh secured third place in the overall medal tally at the National Championship, outside the Khelo India framework.

Highlighting the intense competition, he noted, “A total of 21 states participated from across India, and over 450 skaters competed, making it a challenging event. But our players truly rose to the occasion, delivering outstanding performances in every category. I am genuinely happy with what our team has achieved”.

He continues, “In the 5th edition of Khelo India 2025, Ladakh emerged as the overall champion in the ice events. After the event, there was a one-month break, and once the dates for the National Championship were announced, we resumed our practice under the after-school program. Our training was held at NDS Stadium, where we also have a gym facility. For running and endurance, we trained at the Astroturf Stadium in Spituk. Strength and conditioning sessions were conducted at the Shanti Stupa steps in Chanspa, which has 558 steps; we do five rounds up and down. We also made use of the roads for training. This rigorous routine helped our players perform exceptionally well”.

Abbas believes that winning the Khelo India championship played a crucial role in transforming the team’s spirit. He says, “Becoming champions gave them a real boost. Earlier, many players would often miss practice sessions, lacking consistency and focus. But after their Khelo India victory, everything changed. The players began training with full dedication and showed up regularly”. Abbas observed a significant shift in their mindset and commitment, a clear sign that the win had instilled both motivation and discipline in the team.

Abbas noted, “The girls from Zanskar have a naturally strong personality. I was pleasantly surprised to see how confidently they interacted with players from other states. They were very positive and they remained focused and mentally strong throughout.”

Speaking about the challenges faced by the team, Abbas shared that a lack of proper equipment remains one of their biggest hurdles. He explained, “In any sport, equipment plays a crucial role and upgrades are essential, especially in speed skating where the right boots and skin suits are important.Unfortunately, despite multiple requests, we haven’t received any gear support from the government. Parents have stepped in to invest personally, but most of the equipment hasn’t been upgraded in years. Still, our players have performed exceptionally well at Khelo India and the national level.”

Skarma Tsultim, who clinched a gold medal in the 1000-metre short track speed skating event, expressed his happiness over the team’s achievement. She says, “I’m really happy because in previous national-level competitions, we never won this many medals. This time, it went really well for us.”

She also pointed out the advantage of competing on an Olympic-sized rink. “Earlier, when we played in Delhi, the rink was much smaller. This time, the larger rink made it easier for us to perform,” she added.

Skarma credited their improved performance to the rigorous training they received after Khelo India. “Our coach, Abbas Nordakh, trained us very well and that’s why everyone was able to perform their best.”

She continues, “Our ultimate goal is to participate in the Olympics, and our short-term goal is to compete in the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in Dehradun, which India is hosting for the first time. Before this, the same event was held in Indonesia, where I was selected for the Indian relay team and won a gold medal. We will give our best and training will begin soon.”

Abbas Nordakh also highlighted the financial struggles in preparing for competitions. “I ran from pillar to post looking for funds. At one point, we were on the verge of cancelling our participation, but we somehow managed the finances because missing out would have meant wasting an entire year for the players. In the end, it was the parents who bore the cost.”

Another major concern, he added, is the absence of a dedicated ice rink for year-round training. “As more facilities come up across the country, the level of competition is rising. We can’t afford to fall behind. Along with proper gear, consistent funding and infrastructure support are urgently needed,” Abbas stressed.

Abbas shared that the team’s long-term goal is to participate in the Olympics. But before reaching that milestone, the focus is on the Asian Games and gaining exposure through various international competitions. “To compete at that level, our athletes need the right environment and experience,” he said.

Looking ahead, Abbas highlighted an important upcoming event, the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy, set to be held in Dehradun. He says, “Top countries from across Asia will participate, making it a significant opportunity for our players”.

Reflecting on past achievements, he proudly recalled the Indian women’s team winning gold at the Asia Trophy in Jakarta in 2024, a moment that proved Ladakhi skaters can compete at the highest levels. “Now, national medalists will be called for trials to form Team India for the Asia Open Cup. That’s our immediate short-term goal,” Abbas added.”

At last he says, “As the team coach, I attribute the athletes' success to their discipline, perseverance and the unwavering support of our team, including Team Manager Waseem Akbar, figure skating coach Natalie from the USA, and Manager Rinchen Dolma.”