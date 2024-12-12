Ladakh To Host Khelo India Winter Games 2025 For Second Time From January 23 to 27

Leh, Ladakh: The dates for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 have been announced on December 11 and UT Ladakh is set to host ice sports, including Ice Hockey and Ice Skating, from January 23 to 27, 2025.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will take place in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir in two different spells. Ladakh will host the ice events (ice hockey and ice skiing) from January 23 to 27 while Jammu & Kashmir will host the snow events (alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering and snowboarding) from February 22 to 25.

Soumitra Bose, senior journalist, said, " While UT Ladakh deserves to host the ice games, it is Khelo India's mission to take sports to every possible corner in the country. Leh has the infrastructure and proved its merit when it hosted KIWG for the first time in February this year. There is a lot of scope for improvement because it's not about hosting an event it is about providing the athletes a proper platform to excel. The Guphuks Pond is an attractive skating venue but it needs work to get the best out of speed skaters. Ladakh administration must be mindful of giving the best infrastructure for athletes on and off the field. The enthusiasm among the friendly locals in February was palpable and Ladakh has the right attitude to host these Games”.

He continued, “KIWG also inspires athletes to take up winter sports and Ladakh's youngsters are already playing ice hockey at a good level. Some skaters also won medals and those are encouraging signs. Sports is also a good way to channel your energies and stay away from distractions like drugs. So it's upon the youngsters to grab the opportunities and shine because sports make you a star."

For the second consecutive year, Ladakh will host a segment of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG). Until the 2024 edition, all events were exclusively hosted by Jammu & Kashmir.

Tundup Namgyal, Former Indian Ice Hockey, Captain, said, “This is the second year and last year Khelo India was successful in Ladakh. There is a huge scope for the budding ice hockey players as this is an annual event. There will be good facilities for them this time and we are very excited about this. Last year there were some issues with the roof of the Ice Hockey Rink but this time it is completed and has a proper roof. Today we have a world-class changing room, lighting system, and electronic scoreboard which was manual earlier. This will provide a lot of scope be it Ice Hockey and speed skating. Besides, the ice hockey rink will be made functional throughout the year. We are planning to do the opening in July 2025.”

The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020. Nearly 1,000 athletes, including 306 women, took part in the inaugural edition. The participation has increased over the years with over 1,350 athletes taking part in 2021 and 1500-plus in 2022.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 saw the participation of 1200-plus participants including more than 700 athletes, 141 support staff, 113 technical officials, 250-plus volunteer and sports-specific volunteers and a total of 136 medals at stake.