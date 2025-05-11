ETV Bharat / sports

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EL Classico?

Spain: Barcelona will be eyeing to stretch their domination over Real Madrid on xx as both the teams will face each other for the fourth time this season. Barcelona have already emerged triumphant on three occasions - twice in the domestic cup finals. Now, with the La Liga title race at stake, Madrid will be aiming to get one win to stay alive in the race to the trophy.

Currently, Barcelona are at the top of the points table with 75 points from 34 matches while Real Madrid is at the second place with 71 points. Barcelona are four points ahead of Madrid and a victory will help them stretch their lead to 7 which will seal the La Liga title for them. It will be interesting to see whether Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde will start for Barcelona or will come in the second half as substitutes.

Lamine Yamal is expected to play a key role once again while squaring off against Real Madrid’s depleted defensive line.

Barcelona have scored 12 goals against Real Madrid in three games and have conceded just four. The Copa del Rey final between the two teams was a very close contest last month where Barcelona scored a 3-2 win in extra time.

How and when to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025 fixture?