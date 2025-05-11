FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EL Classico?

ETV Bharat / sports

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: The details of when and where to watch El Classico live online and on TV

File Photo: Barcelona Football Club
Published : May 11, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

Spain: Barcelona will be eyeing to stretch their domination over Real Madrid on xx as both the teams will face each other for the fourth time this season. Barcelona have already emerged triumphant on three occasions - twice in the domestic cup finals. Now, with the La Liga title race at stake, Madrid will be aiming to get one win to stay alive in the race to the trophy.

Currently, Barcelona are at the top of the points table with 75 points from 34 matches while Real Madrid is at the second place with 71 points. Barcelona are four points ahead of Madrid and a victory will help them stretch their lead to 7 which will seal the La Liga title for them. It will be interesting to see whether Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde will start for Barcelona or will come in the second half as substitutes.

Lamine Yamal is expected to play a key role once again while squaring off against Real Madrid’s depleted defensive line.

Barcelona have scored 12 goals against Real Madrid in three games and have conceded just four. The Copa del Rey final between the two teams was a very close contest last month where Barcelona scored a 3-2 win in extra time.

How and when to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025 fixture?

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clásico, La Liga take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga will take place on Sunday and will commence at 07:45 PM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

How to watch the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga fixture will not be available on television for the Indian viewers

How to watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clásico La Liga match will be live-streamed via FanCode and the Indian spectators can watch the broadcast on the website.

