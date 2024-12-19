FIFA Intercontinental Cup: Real Madrid Thump Pachuca To Lift Title; Kylian Mbappe Scores After Returning From Injury

Doha: Kylian Mbappe and Vincius Junior both provided vital contributions for Real Madrid in their victory over Mexican team Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final. The French striker opened the scoring in the 37th minute while Rodrygo doubled the team’s lead in the early second half. Vincius then delivered a knockout punch with a late penalty in the fixture.

Mbappe returned to the Madrid lineup after missing the fixture against Rayo Vallecano where the team played a 3-3 draw due to a hamstring injury. Former West Brom and Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon led the attack for Pachuca but they never looked dominant enough to secure a victory and the third goal from the opposition dashed all their hopes.

"We knew that after a long trip and playing just one game, it's hard. We struggled at the beginning, but we adapted well," Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde told Spanish television channel Telecinco.

Madrid won their second title of the season after winning the UEFA Super Cup by beating Atlanta in August. Coach Carlo Ancelotti won his 15th trophy as Madrid coach and surpassed Miguel Munoz to win the most trophies in the club's history.

This was the first edition of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup where the previous format of the club World Cup was retained and it featured six continental champions. The previous editions of the Intercontinental Cup from 1960 to 2004 were played between the Champions of Europe and South America. Madrid won the tournament in the old format three times and emerged triumphant on five occasions.