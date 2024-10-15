ETV Bharat / sports

Kylian Mbappe Says He Is Victim Of Fake News After Alleged Rape Incident In Sweden

French Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe has found himself amidst controversy as a Swedish Media outlet has reported his involvement in a rape case.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Mbappe In Rape Incident
File Photo: Kylian Mbappe (AFP)

Hyderabad: Football star Kylian Mbappe has found himself amidst controversy as a Swedish newspaper reported an investigation going on related to a rape incident following his entourage’s visit to Stockholm. Taking to his ‘X’ handle, Mbappe suggested that there was a link between the report published by the Aftonbladet newspaper and his hearing before a French league committee over unpaid wages. He is in a dispute with his former club Paris Saint-German (PSG) currently.

"FAKE NEWS !!!!. It's becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance," Mbappe posted.

The 25-year-old claims he owed 55 million euros ($60 million) by the PSG. He was selected for France’s Nations League fixture last week but was found in the Swedish capital on Thursday and Friday.

According to Aftonbladet's report, the French attacker and a group of people dined at a restaurant and then went to a nightclub.

The newspaper claimed that a rape was committed "in Stockholm city centre" and a formal complaint was filed afterwards to the police. The report further said that the victim sought medical attention but didn’t name any accused.

The star footballer’s entourage has stated that it is a slanderous report.

"Today, a new slanderous rumour is starting to spread across the web from the Swedish media Aftonbladet. These accusations are completely false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable,” the entourage stated to AFP.

"In order to put an end to this methodical destruction of (the) image (of Kylian Mbappe), all necessary legal actions will be taken to re-establish the truth and pursue any person or media involved in the moral harassment and defamatory treatment that Kylian Mbappe is suffering repeatedly," the statement added.

