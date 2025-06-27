Kylian Mbappe vs PSG Gets More Uglier, Real Madrid Star Accuses Former Club Of Moral Harassment

Hyderabad: France captain Kylian Mbappe has complained to his former club Paris-Saint German (PSG) of ‘moral harassment’ according to the Paris prosecutor’s office. They confirmed on Thursday that such a complaint has been received and a probe has been opened to investigate the matter.

The 26-year-old joined Real Madrid this summer after playing for PSG for seven years. He is involved in a legal battle with the French champions over unpaid dues. The French striker is seeking €55 million ($64.4 million) in unpaid wages and bonuses from the club.

The latest complaint filed by Mbappe is based on how he was treated during the early stages of the 2023–24 season. According to the details mentioned in the complaint, the striker was excluded from the first-team setup and is made to train separately with players PSG were actively looking to release from their roster. The French striker has alleged that the move was punitive and was taken in response to his declining to extend his contract with the club.

The issues address the broader issue of contract-related coercion in football. A topic that has drawn attention from the French players’ union, which lodged a formal complaint last year.

Mbappe was also omitted from PSG’s pre-season tour of Asia in 2023, and he missed out on the opening match of the campaign. However, he was later reinstated in the first team after talks with the top-level leadership in the club.

Mbappe and PSG are already at loggerheads, and this adds a new layer to the whole matter. Mbappe has scored 256 goals from 308 appearances and won several domestic titles. Notably, PSG lifted their maiden UEFA Champions League title just weeks after Mbappe departed from the club.

The outcome of the whole issue might affect the treatment of the high-profile players from the club during the contract disputes. Mbappe has so far played for Monaco, PSG and Real Madrid in his illustrious career.